Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
Argentina Breaks 0-0 Deadlock Seconds Into Second Half
Just seconds into the start of the second half, Argentina finally found its footing. Alexis Mac Allister struck a shot straight past Wojciech Szczesny off an assist from Nahuel Molina in the 46th minute of play. This was the 19th shot on goal for the Polish goalkeeper, and the first he let through.
This Spanish City Is the No. 1 Place to Live and Work Abroad―and It's About to Get Easier to Become a Digital Nomad There
Valencia, Spain, is the No. 1 city for expats to live and work abroad in 2022, according to a survey of more than 12,000 respondents from InterNations, an online expat community with more than 4.5 million global members. The third biggest city in Spain, Valencia was also named the World...
Here Are USMNT's Odds of Winning World Cup Entering Knockout Stage
Here are USMNT's odds of winning World Cup entering knockout stage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. men's national team was one of 32 squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the Americans will be one of 16. The USMNT advanced to the knockout stage in Qatar...
Serbia Looks to Upset Switzerland to Reach Round of 16: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages are coming to a close and it’s time to see what Serbia and Switzerland are made of. So far, the two clubs have experienced quite the trek in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with only one win clinched for the two teams combined. Sitting in second place in the Group G standings is Switzerland, which has one win and one loss. Following them is Serbia, which sits in fourth place having tied and lost a game.
