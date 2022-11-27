Read full article on original website
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan
Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Can You Identify What This Abandoned West Michigan Building Was?
You know the saying here in Michigan. No matter where you are in Michigan, you are no further than six miles from some form of water, and no more than 85 from the Great Lakes. With that being said, could we apply that over to the abandoned side of Michigan?
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
A Michigan Woman Used Her Car to Return a Meijer Shopping Cart
Well, that's one way to return a shopping cart. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through Tiktok when a video popped up on my feed showing an...interesting way two Michigan women decided to return their Meijer shopping cart to the cart corral. They used their car:. Maybe it was cold...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Have Crashes Increased in Michigan Since Boosting Speed Limit to 75?
Michiganders have been able to drive 75mph on over 600 miles of the state's freeways since the law changed back in 2017. Does an increase of only 5mph really make that big of a difference when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities? Apparently, it does. A new study that...
Have a Very Merry Holiday – Where to See Christmas Lights in West Michigan in 2022
Christmas will be here before we know it! How's your holiday spirit? If it could use a boost, these spectacular West Michigan holiday light displays can help!. One of my favorite holiday activities as a kids was driving around with my family to see all the Christmas lights. Sometimes we'd...
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths
Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Towns Named the Most Magical for Winter in America
Winter is upon us, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns...
What’s the Deal With Northern Michigan’s Favorite Floating Christmas Tree?
Well, actually they cannot. But this family in northern Michigan has a family tradition that will shock the masses and bring some holiday cheer to your hearts. In all of my years of living, I would have never thought I would feast my eyes on a floating Christmas tree. You...
Get A Christmas Wreath in mid Michigan You’ll Love for 2022
The Holiday season is officially underway. Hopefully you had a awesome Thanksgiving and are ready for the next month of good times and Holiday cheer. Getting into the Christmas spirit will be a lot of fun for you and the fam. Putting up the Christmas tree, lawn decorations and decorating...
Order Your Ham Now For Christmas Dinner
I know, we just stuffed ourselves full of turkey for Thanksgiving and we're already talking about Christmas dinner. There are two reasons. One, the next month is going to fly by and you might as well order your Christmas ham now so you don't forget. Two, more and more people are oredering food for the holiday, make sure you get your order in on time.
Get Some Holiday With These 8 Christmas Movies With Michigan Connections
We are officially gearing up for Christmas. The best way to get ready for the holiday is to watch Christmas movies. We all love The Santa Clause franchise and The Polar Express, especially because they have Michigan ties in them. However, you may need to add these movies with Michigan...
