Michigan State

97.5 NOW FM

Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan

Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years

It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes

This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
ALASKA STATE
WKMI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths

Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Towns Named the Most Magical for Winter in America

Winter is upon us, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Order Your Ham Now For Christmas Dinner

I know, we just stuffed ourselves full of turkey for Thanksgiving and we're already talking about Christmas dinner. There are two reasons. One, the next month is going to fly by and you might as well order your Christmas ham now so you don't forget. Two, more and more people are oredering food for the holiday, make sure you get your order in on time.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

