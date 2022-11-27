Read full article on original website
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
PWMania
Backstage Updates on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens, Footage From WarGames Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly visibly upset after the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, as several sources have noted. Reigns reportedly felt that Owens’ slap on him was an unintentional spot, which made him angry. When the Tribal Chief returned to the backstage area, he reportedly exclaimed in a “expletive filled” manner, making it abundantly clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here, and the previous update can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight
Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
PWMania
WWE’s Ability to Sell Sponsorships Was Harmed by the Vince McMahon Scandal
The scandal that forced former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to resign harmed the company’s ability to sell sponsorships. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan attended the Wells Fargo TMT Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday with analyst Steven Cahall. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, McMahon discussed how they are seeing positive momentum with sponsorships again after a brief pause.
PWMania
Top Names Being Considered for WWE WrestleMania Weekend Shows
In addition to what has already been announced, WWE is looking for new ways to go all out for WrestleMania 39 weekend. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to book John Cena for a match at WrestleMania, his first match since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The company also hopes to have The Rock back for a match against Reigns, but that depends on Rock’s hectic schedule.
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Explains Why He No Longer Has Respect for Roman Reigns
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer has Drew McIntyre’s respect. McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in singles action several times in recent years, most recently in September at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Reigns retained his title thanks to the debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre recently spoke with CricketNext about why he no longer respects The Tribal Chief.
PWMania
Mike Chioda Looks Back On Mike Tyson’s Involvement In WrestleMania 14 Main Event
Mike Chioda recently released the latest edition of his “Monday Mailbag” feature at AdFreeShows.com. In the latest installment, the former longtime WWE referee reflected on working with boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson for the memorable WrestleMania 14 main event that saw “Stone Cold” Steve Austin capture the WWE Championship from Shawn Michaels.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 12/2/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the December 2 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Oro Mensah defeated Myles Borne. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo...
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Opens Up On Being Someone Fans Think Is Cool But Still Getting Them To Hate Her
Rhea Ripley isn’t afraid of a little heat. In fact, she quite enjoys it. The women’s wrestling star spoke with the New York Post for an interview recently, during which she spoke about working with Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day and how she enjoys being someone fans think is cool but hate at the same time.
PWMania
What Kenny Omega Said to Fans When This Week’s AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air
Following the conclusion of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega cut a promo for the fans and stated the following:. “Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling. Now I know what we’re here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it’s sports entertainment. But you know something? Give it a second, I’ve got a good closing line here.
PWMania
Austin Theory Reacts to the New Direction of His WWE Television Character
WWE United States champion Austin Theory recently gave his thoughts on the new path that his WWE television character is taking during an interview with Ottawa’s City News. Theory said, “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”
PWMania
Video: Austin Theory’s WWE Survivor Series Diary Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Footage
The Survivor Series: War Games Diary for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been released by WWE. WWE cameras followed Theory around as he prepared for Saturday’s Survivor Series Triple Threat with Bobby Lashley and former champion Seth Rollins, as seen in the video below. The video includes...
