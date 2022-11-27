Read full article on original website
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Brian Kendrick Was Brought Back to WWE for Survivor Series
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick were listed as producers for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE match between Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on why Kendrick was brought in during Wrestling Observer Radio. “What happened was, Brian Kendrick...
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania
Backstage Updates on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens, Footage From WarGames Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly visibly upset after the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, as several sources have noted. Reigns reportedly felt that Owens’ slap on him was an unintentional spot, which made him angry. When the Tribal Chief returned to the backstage area, he reportedly exclaimed in a “expletive filled” manner, making it abundantly clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here, and the previous update can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: 1995 WWF Survivor Series Part 2
Justin C and Heather finish their rewatch of the 1995 WWF Survivor Series on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. Only two matches to get done, as we have the unique for 1995 Wild Card match and what could have been with Ahmed Johnson. And the show finishes with Diesel defending the WWF Championship against Bret Hart, which Heather argues is the true start of the signs of the Attitude Era. Give it a listen!
PWMania
Jimmy Korderas Gives In-Depth Review Of WWE Survivor Series 2022
Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former longtime WWE referee shared his thoughts on this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the women’s WarGames match:...
PWMania
Video: Austin Theory’s WWE Survivor Series Diary Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Footage
The Survivor Series: War Games Diary for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been released by WWE. WWE cameras followed Theory around as he prepared for Saturday’s Survivor Series Triple Threat with Bobby Lashley and former champion Seth Rollins, as seen in the video below. The video includes...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight
Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
PWMania
WWE Personality Released Following Unplanned Spot at Live Event
Quetzalli Bulnes has left WWE after being involved in an incident at a live event in Mexico City on October 30. Bulens attempted an unplanned spot at the show, convincing one of her friends, a YouTuber from Spain, to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Bryon Saxton was also in the ring at the time of the incident and could be seen looking puzzled as it unfolded.
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
PWMania
WWE Issues Internal Memo on Survivor Series: WarGames Success
In an internal memo sent to executives earlier today, WWE officials expressed their optimism regarding the success of last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the memo highlighted the following Survivor Series highlights:. * According to the memo, Survivor...
PWMania
Aoife Valkyrie Joining WWE NXT Under a New Ring Name
Lyra Valkyria is on her way to WWE NXT. As seen below, a new Valkyria vignette aired during Tuesday night’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Valkyria is the former NXT UK Aoife Valkyrie. “As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland...
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022. Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima started this match then Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa worked over Oskar Leube’s left leg. Yuto Nakashima made the hot tag...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Explains Why He No Longer Has Respect for Roman Reigns
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer has Drew McIntyre’s respect. McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in singles action several times in recent years, most recently in September at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Reigns retained his title thanks to the debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre recently spoke with CricketNext about why he no longer respects The Tribal Chief.
