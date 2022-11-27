Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Liberty names interim head coach following Hugh Freeze departure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has named its interim head football coach following the departure of Hugh Freeze to Auburn. Josh Aldridge has been named the interim head coach. Aldridge served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach under Freeze.
WDBJ7.com
500 turkeys donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia through annual “Touchdowns for Turkeys”
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donates hundreds of turkeys through its “Touchdown for Turkeys” campaign. Kroger donates 10 turkeys per touchdown that the Hokies score during the season. The Kroger team, alongside Virginia Tech football players, stopped by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s distribution center to drop...
WDBJ7.com
Champs Gym celebrate 50 years of business, giving Roanoke youth a fighting chance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Champs Gym is celebrating a big milestone-- 50 years of giving kids and teens a fighting chance. It’s a division of the Melrose Athletic Club, Inc., a nonprofit created by the longtime president and director Victor Banks. For the last 50 years in Roanoke, Champs...
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Community College making higher education affordable
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thinking of a career change? Maybe you’re not ready for a 4-year college experience? Wytheville Community College joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the opportunities the Community College offers and the scholarships available. Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood, Wytheville Community College Vice President of...
WDBJ7.com
Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history. In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard. Lean into one of...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recently announced Sally Southard as the recipient of the Erwin Lurie Award for her noteworthy contributions as a volunteer leader. Sally joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the award and about...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Weather Team launches Slight Chance of Science podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7 Weather Team is launching a podcast, “Slight Chance of Science.”. Look like a genius at the dinner table. Bite-sized lessons with a sprinkle of science. No complicated charts and graphs here. Hosts go straight to the experts and cover environmental topics along with breakthroughs at hometown universities.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin donates fourth-quarter salary to Petersburg nonprofit
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he is donating his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg on Wednesday. Pathways started in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and changed its name in 2008 to serve people from low-income backgrounds in Petersburg and the surrounding region. Youngkin and his administration made...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Creative Caps Studio in Salem offering hands-on learning for kids of all abilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Reading time is a special time at Creative Caps Studio in Salem. But the kids there also get to let loose and just be themselves. “It’s loud. It’s loud every day. But they’re loud because they’re having fun,” says Stephanie Weatherford, a former teacher.
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
WDBJ7.com
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
WDBJ7.com
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
WDBJ7.com
Friends of Mountain View to raise money for Roanoke landmark
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday decorating doesn’t wait at Mountain View. There are garlands on the stair rails, stockings over the fireplace and many more wreaths and bows. And 17 trees, including one dedicated to Junius Fishburn, who built the home in 1907. “At one point when Mr....
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers recipients help kids post-pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The disruption of schools due to the pandemic means extra help for students is more important than ever. That’s where our latest Hometown Holiday Helpers winners step in to take on the challenge. Meet Kia Donner and her husband Marcus, who run Agape Creations from...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center hosts Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is set for December 3 and 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. There will be 244 vendors selling gift items.
WDBJ7.com
Budgeting is important for the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ryan Applegate, VP of Community Development Programs at Freedom First, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how to budget during the holiday season. He talked about the free resources available to create a budget and stick to it. Residents are encouraged to visit...
WDBJ7.com
“Eyes and ears” help out on Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A friendly face to have on the greenway. That’s how Roanoke City leaders describe their ambassador program. Volunteers are out on the Roanoke River Greenway daily to help out in any way they can. “That’s the tradition that we have carried. We want there to...
WDBJ7.com
AGING IN PLACE: Helping seniors enjoy the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The holidays can bring sadness to people of any age, especially if you’ve lost loved ones. But the holiday season can be especially tough for our older family members. Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage stopped by our WDBJ7 studios on WZBJ24 to talk about some of...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s what you need to winterize your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are 20 days from Winter Solstice and just a few short weeks until the holidays and Christmas. Rob Leonard, director of the Build Smart Institute, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what he recommends homeowners buy for their homes to prepare for this upcoming Winter.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
Comments / 0