Blacksburg, VA

Wytheville Community College making higher education affordable

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thinking of a career change? Maybe you’re not ready for a 4-year college experience? Wytheville Community College joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the opportunities the Community College offers and the scholarships available. Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood, Wytheville Community College Vice President of...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history. In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard. Lean into one of...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recently announced Sally Southard as the recipient of the Erwin Lurie Award for her noteworthy contributions as a volunteer leader. Sally joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the award and about...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7 Weather Team launches Slight Chance of Science podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7 Weather Team is launching a podcast, “Slight Chance of Science.”. Look like a genius at the dinner table. Bite-sized lessons with a sprinkle of science. No complicated charts and graphs here. Hosts go straight to the experts and cover environmental topics along with breakthroughs at hometown universities.
ROANOKE, VA
Youngkin donates fourth-quarter salary to Petersburg nonprofit

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he is donating his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg on Wednesday. Pathways started in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and changed its name in 2008 to serve people from low-income backgrounds in Petersburg and the surrounding region. Youngkin and his administration made...
PETERSBURG, VA
Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow economically

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play. Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
ROANOKE, VA
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
VIRGINIA STATE
Friends of Mountain View to raise money for Roanoke landmark

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday decorating doesn’t wait at Mountain View. There are garlands on the stair rails, stockings over the fireplace and many more wreaths and bows. And 17 trees, including one dedicated to Junius Fishburn, who built the home in 1907. “At one point when Mr....
ROANOKE, VA
Hometown Holiday Helpers recipients help kids post-pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The disruption of schools due to the pandemic means extra help for students is more important than ever. That’s where our latest Hometown Holiday Helpers winners step in to take on the challenge. Meet Kia Donner and her husband Marcus, who run Agape Creations from...
ROANOKE, VA
Budgeting is important for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ryan Applegate, VP of Community Development Programs at Freedom First, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how to budget during the holiday season. He talked about the free resources available to create a budget and stick to it. Residents are encouraged to visit...
ROANOKE, VA
“Eyes and ears” help out on Roanoke River Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A friendly face to have on the greenway. That’s how Roanoke City leaders describe their ambassador program. Volunteers are out on the Roanoke River Greenway daily to help out in any way they can. “That’s the tradition that we have carried. We want there to...
ROANOKE, VA
AGING IN PLACE: Helping seniors enjoy the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The holidays can bring sadness to people of any age, especially if you’ve lost loved ones. But the holiday season can be especially tough for our older family members. Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage stopped by our WDBJ7 studios on WZBJ24 to talk about some of...
ROANOKE, VA
Here’s what you need to winterize your home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are 20 days from Winter Solstice and just a few short weeks until the holidays and Christmas. Rob Leonard, director of the Build Smart Institute, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what he recommends homeowners buy for their homes to prepare for this upcoming Winter.
ROANOKE, VA

