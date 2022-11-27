ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Odell Beckham Jr. Booted Off Flight After Losing Consciousness

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axN5l_0jPEaCu700
Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight as it prepared to leave the Miami airport on Sunday—after cops said he caused concern by slipping in and out of consciousness. The incident forced the flight to stay on the tarmac, police told TMZ. Beckham’s state began to worry the flight crew as they tried to get him to put his seatbelt on, prompting a police call to the American Airlines flight. Once they arrived, Beckham reportedly regained consciousness and refused to deplane—leading everyone else to exit first before officers booted him. Beckham eventually booked another flight and escaped without any legal issues or citations, according to TMZ. It remains unclear what caused Beckham's state—though he seemingly addressed the incident on Twitter shortly after, writing: “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.” He later added: “comedy hr.” The star wide receiver is currently a free agent and is set to meet with teams this week, including the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys, according to the NFL Network .

Read it at TMZ

Comments / 41

_Samuel_
4d ago

If a regular citizen caused the plane to be emptied before being booted, they'd be in jail on federal charges.

Reply(1)
22
Eddie Craig
4d ago

what. don't they know he's special and should get away with anything. yes, should be federal charges just like anyone.

Reply
11
sen k
4d ago

Dude is a drama queen! It’s so easy don’t fall a sleep before takeoff and make sure you are buckled up. Real simple right but not for this clown. He has to attack the airlines because he is flying around now looking for a team to sign him. Doesn’t look good for him with that incedent

Reply
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Stuns In Slinky Silver Dress For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday: Photo

Lori Harvey did not disappoint with her outfit choice at NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Saturday, November 5. The 25-year-old model showed up to Mother Wolf in Hollywood, Calif. in a gorgeous slinky silver dress. Lori’s outfit showcased her naturally thin body that her fans usually get a glimpse at on her Instagram. Lori paired her look with chic white heels that gave her some height for the star-studded affair.
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Vibe

Terrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On Camera

Terrell Owens was allegedly involved in an altercation this Saturday (Nov. 26). According to footage obtained by TMZ Sports, the 48-year-old retiree was caught on camera knocking out a heckler who was harassing CVS customers.More from VIBE.comBrett Favre's Welfare Fraud Saga Unravels With More AllegationsKevin Durant Wants In On Purchase Of Washington CommandersTerrell Owens Wants "Racist Karen" Prosecuted For Filing False Police Report Against Him The former NFL All-Pro wide receiver reported that he was shopping at the drug store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him to talk. From there, a second man appeared and began badgering the...
WASHINGTON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Miami Plane, Says He Just Fell Asleep

4:21 PM PT -- OBJ's attorney, Daniel Davilier, is saying this a huge misunderstanding ... on the part of the airline. In a statement, Davilier insists his client wasn't going in and out of consciousness -- like cops said they were told he was -- but rather ... the dude just fell asleep.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday

Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Private Jet After Plane Incident, 'Not Today'

If all else fails, take a private jet. That's exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. is doing after the NFL star's incident with American Airlines earlier this week ... deciding to skip flying with the normies to avoid any other issues. The free-agent receiver was kicked off the plane on Sunday...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
35K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy