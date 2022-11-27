Odell Beckham Jr. Booted Off Flight After Losing Consciousness

Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight as it prepared to leave the Miami airport on Sunday—after cops said he caused concern by slipping in and out of consciousness. The incident forced the flight to stay on the tarmac, police told TMZ. Beckham’s state began to worry the flight crew as they tried to get him to put his seatbelt on, prompting a police call to the American Airlines flight. Once they arrived, Beckham reportedly regained consciousness and refused to deplane—leading everyone else to exit first before officers booted him. Beckham eventually booked another flight and escaped without any legal issues or citations, according to TMZ. It remains unclear what caused Beckham's state—though he seemingly addressed the incident on Twitter shortly after, writing: “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.” He later added: “comedy hr.” The star wide receiver is currently a free agent and is set to meet with teams this week, including the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys, according to the NFL Network .

Read it at TMZ