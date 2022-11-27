ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Three Badgers earn All-Big Ten honors for defensive efforts

MADISON, Wis. — Three Badgers were honored for their efforts on Tuesday. Linebacker Nick Herbig and safety John Torchio were named First-Team All-Big Ten, the conference announced. The two were anchors for the Badgers’ defense throughout the regular season. A junior from Kauai, Hawaii, Herbig led the Big...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: November In the 608

MADISON, Wis. — As we head into the final month of 2022, here’s a look back at the people and places we visited In the 608 in November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

New Engineering Partnership Between UW-P and Madison College

A signing ceremony on Monday will mark a new step in the partnership between UW-Platteville and Madison College. The updated agreement will designate Madison College as an official UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships site, adding the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering to the existing pathways for the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering available to Madison College students. The signing ceremony will be at 1pm Monday at Sesquicentennial Hall.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Prep work underway on Madison outdoor ice rinks, but no firm opening date yet

MADISON, Wis. — Work is underway to prepare Madison’s outdoor skating rinks for the winter season, but don’t pull out the skates just yet. The various ice rinks across the city are in differing stages of assembly, but until temperatures fall a bit more they won’t be ready for action. So far, there’s no set date as to when they’ll open.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Clean Lakes Alliance’s Mendota Freeze Contest returns for 11th year

MADISON, Wis. — Calling all weather enthusiasts: the 11th annual Mendota Freeze Contest is now underway. The Clean Lakes Alliance is again hosting the contest for people to guess when Madison’s largest lake will freeze over. People who guess the correct date will be entered to win a $1,000 Lands End gift card.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison’s try for an Amtrak stop picking up steam

MADISON, Wis. — Last year’s federal infrastructure bill provides billions in funding for a nationwide railway system, and Amtrak says Madison is among the most important locations in the Midwest. The city of Madison unveiled its Passenger Rail Station Study Wednesday morning, identifying six potential Amtrak station locations....
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Car Crashes into Wisconsin River Near Sauk City

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Wisconsin River on Highway 12 heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning. Dane County dispatch said it was first notified of the crash by Sauk County dispatch just before 8am. Dane County officials are handling the investigation because the crash happened on the Dane County side of the river. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash. That person, a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but is expected to be okay.
SAUK CITY, WI
x1071.com

Dane County Veterans Services opens new office on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Veterans Services agency celebrated the opening of its new office on Madison’s north side Wednesday afternoon. The new office is located at 1709 Aberg Avenue Suite 2. It’s near other community resources, including the Vet Center and the Department of Workforce Development, and free parking, officials said.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire on EB Beltline near Monona Dr. slows traffic during morning commute

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle fire shut down at least two lanes of traffic on the eastbound Beltline near the Monona Drive exit, creating a significant traffic backup during the morning commute Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the fire was first reported at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday....
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Police Cite Woman From Platteville For Marijuana

A woman from Platteville was found with marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Lafayette County. Darlington police say 23 year old Julianna Williams of Platteville was cited Thursday around 6:45 PM for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County Dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames.
BEAVER DAM, WI
x1071.com

One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man accused in accidental shooting bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a case against a Madison man who’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend earlier this year, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Miller is charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent...
MADISON, WI

