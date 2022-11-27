Read full article on original website
Florida State AD shares date for groundbreaking of Football Only Facility
The event will take place on the same weekend that head coach Mike Norvell and the 'Noles are scheduled to host a massive recruiting weekend.
Utah stuns No. 4 Arizona on 10th anniversary of Utes coaching legend Rick Majerus' death
Unranked Utah's biggest victory of the year, an 81-66 upset of No. 4 Arizona in the teams' Pac-12 opener Thursday night, came exactly 10 years after the death of Rick Majerus, the legendary coach who led the Utes to the 1998 national title game.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark has 45, critical of defense in loss to NC State
Iowa's Caitlin Clark wasn't in the mood to celebrate her 45-point performance Thursday night, when the Hawkeyes' defensive lapses led to a 94-81 loss to NC State.
