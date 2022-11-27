Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27.
According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.
The cause of the crash was determined to be hydroplaning.
