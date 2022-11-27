Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Dylan Hilgeford Aug. 23, 1991 — Nov. 19, 2022
John Dylan Hilgeford, age 31, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A visitation for Dylan will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to bring their best stories about Dylan to share.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 28, 2022
Amador Villarico Molina, 92, of Columbia died Nov. 26, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia. Robert Wayne Heidenreich, 76, of Columbia died Nov. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
Columbia Missourian
MU, other area colleges have varying gun policies on campus
Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses. At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally...
Columbia Missourian
Two men from India drown at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Authorities have identified two men who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks as natives of India who were students at St. Louis University. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sunday that the victims were 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, of Telangana, India.
Columbia Missourian
New thrift shop City Boutique sells goods in benefit of refugees
Your browser does not support the audio element. Clothing, household items, toys, games and decorations are some of the items that can be found at the new local thrift shop City Boutique. The store, run by the nonprofit organization City of Refuge, opened Monday and benefits refugees in Columbia. Ruth...
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics to have six appearances on SEC Network
Six Missouri gymnastics meets will be broadcast on SEC Network during the 2023 season, ESPN announced Tuesday. The Tigers’ first SEC Network appearance comes in their conference home opener against Georgia on Jan. 13. Two other home meets — against Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Auburn (Feb. 19) — will air on the network. The other three matches will be on the road, against LSU (Jan. 20), Florida (Feb. 10) and Arkansas (Feb. 24). The SEC Championships — which will be held March 18 — will also be aired on SEC Network.
Columbia Missourian
Three storylines that defined the second half of Missouri’s 2022 season
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared Friday’s 29-27 win against Arkansas in the Tigers’ 2022 regular-season finale to the final round of an intense fight. “We talked all week about how we signed up for a 12-round fight,” Drinkwitz said. “This was Round 12. Everything we worked for in January, running bleachers in the summer, two-a-days; nothing had defeated us, and we weren’t letting the 12th round defeat us either.”
Columbia Missourian
Blake Mahoney pleads guilty to deceptive business practices
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
Columbia Missourian
CPS elementary schools work to improve reading skills eroded in the pandemic
Third, fourth and fifth graders in Columbia Public Schools are experiencing challenges with reading because the skills they learned remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t as developed as they should be. Lacking a full grasp of fundamental reading skills in those first few years of school compounds as students...
Columbia Missourian
Experienced roster, turnovers help Tigers get past Shockers on the road
A trip to Charles Koch Arena was never going to be easy for Missouri. But in the end, the Tigers prevailed for an 88-84 overtime win over Wichita State on Tuesday. After being down by as much as 10 in the second half, the Tigers clawed their way back in an atmosphere that coach Dennis Gates described as “second to none.” Despite being held to 42% shooting — including 21% from behind the arc — Missouri prevailed to improve to 8-0 on the year.
Columbia Missourian
Four members of Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class set to enter transfer portal
Four members of Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class are set to enter the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett was the first domino to fall. Chris Hummer of 247Sports first reported Sunday that Lovett, who finished 2022 third in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards with 846, intended to enter the transfer portal.
Columbia Missourian
Holiday parade returns for first time since before pandemic
The Columbia Christmas Parade, a decades-old local tradition, made a triumphant return Sunday after a two-year hiatus, despite the cold and overcast weather. The parade was hosted by the Columbia Jaycees for 39 years before the organization closed its doors in 2017. There was no parade in 2018, and in 2019 it was organized by local community radio station KOPN before the COVID-19 pandemic caused another break.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball forces OT, beats Wichita State to remain unbeaten
Wichita State ran out to a 10-0 run to start the second half Tuesday night as Missouri made just one 3 late in the second period, but the Tigers hung around and did just enough to force overtime, where they came out strong and closed out a nervy 88-84 win.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball receives two points in latest AP Poll
Missouri men's basketball received two points in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Almost a month into the Dennis Gates era, Missouri sits tied with Auburn for the best record in the SEC at 7-0. Kevin Sjuts, the sports director for 10/11 News in Lincoln, Nebraska,...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's and women's basketball to play ACC opponent starting in 2023-24
When Missouri men's basketball takes the hardwood against Iowa State on Jan. 28, it will be the final time the Tigers and the rest of the Southeastern Conference will participate in the SE/Big 12 Challenge. On Monday morning, the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced the SEC/ACC Challenge, which...
Columbia Missourian
Central Bank customers targeted in fraud scheme over the weekend
A bout of fraudulent activity affected Central Bank of Boone County customers this weekend. Customers with debit cards reported suspicious charges to their accounts beginning late Saturday night. In addition to monitoring the compromised accounts, bank employees froze other cardholders’ accounts as a precautionary measure. No personal information was jeopardized,...
Comments / 0