ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlyhillscourier.com

Overwhelming Response to Holidays at Greystone Event

The highly anticipated Holidays at Greystone is back again this year and promises to be a very festive event for families ready to celebrate the season. The annual fest, which opened up to reservations in early November, received an overwhelming response, selling out in less than a week, according to organizers. More than 1,600 guests had already made reservations and about 400 people were signed up on the waitlist, as of press time. For those who are lucky to have a scheduled reservation, the event will take place this weekend, Sat., Dec. 3, and Sun., Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Greystone Mansion & Gardens. The iconic building and grounds will be transformed into a bedecked indoor-outdoor space, with interactive experiences, multicultural themes and decorations, live music, caroling, dancing, craft-making, and storytelling, and a show in the newly restored Greystone Theatre by the popular Bob Baker Marionette Theater company. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their sleigh will be there, too, with lots of opportunities for photos or for children to share wish lists.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood

Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday.  Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.  “I have been truly blessed ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Urgent Care to replace furniture store

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood renaissance continues as a former furniture store will be reimagined into a new urgent care facility at 213 S. LaBrea Ave. The plans call for the 7.500 square-foot building to be converted into three commercial spaces with the anchor tenant being Inglewood Urgent Care. Seven parking stalls will also be refurbished.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy