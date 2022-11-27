Read full article on original website

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
beverlyhillscourier.com
Overwhelming Response to Holidays at Greystone Event
The highly anticipated Holidays at Greystone is back again this year and promises to be a very festive event for families ready to celebrate the season. The annual fest, which opened up to reservations in early November, received an overwhelming response, selling out in less than a week, according to organizers. More than 1,600 guests had already made reservations and about 400 people were signed up on the waitlist, as of press time. For those who are lucky to have a scheduled reservation, the event will take place this weekend, Sat., Dec. 3, and Sun., Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Greystone Mansion & Gardens. The iconic building and grounds will be transformed into a bedecked indoor-outdoor space, with interactive experiences, multicultural themes and decorations, live music, caroling, dancing, craft-making, and storytelling, and a show in the newly restored Greystone Theatre by the popular Bob Baker Marionette Theater company. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their sleigh will be there, too, with lots of opportunities for photos or for children to share wish lists.
kcrw.com
Long Beach Mayor-elect Rex Richardson believes city must renew commitment to residents
Decades ago, a legendary local soccer team called Hollywood United brought together expats from Europe, including rock musicians, movie actors, and even Milli Vanilli. Rex Richardson will be Long Beach’s first Black mayor. He wants to make the city a model for addressing housing, homelessness, and public safety.
LAPD serves search warrants in City Hall racism leak probe; protesters again disrupt council meeting
The Los Angeles Police Department has served search warrants in its investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal, to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally.
Protesters kept from entering L.A. Council meeting due to capacity claims
Around a dozen protesters were kept from entering the Los Angeles City Council meeting today due to what police claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin
The city in May awarded a nearly $3 million contract to the owner of a motel that was named one of six nuisance motels due to high crime. Recent data shows the situation hasn’t improved. The post Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
L.A. Council approves pay raise for hundreds of LADWP employees
The Los Angeles City Council approved a pay raise Tuesday for hundreds of workers at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Ten bargaining units under the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will receive the new contract.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race
Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday. Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office. “I have been truly blessed ...
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
theeastsiderla.com
$9,000 slice on an El Sereno Traditional; $40,000 cut on a Mount Washington Fixer & $100,000 chop on an Atwater Village Bungalow
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. El Sereno: $9,000 slice on a 3-bedroom Traditional. Now asking $690,888. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help. For more than...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Urgent Care to replace furniture store
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood renaissance continues as a former furniture store will be reimagined into a new urgent care facility at 213 S. LaBrea Ave. The plans call for the 7.500 square-foot building to be converted into three commercial spaces with the anchor tenant being Inglewood Urgent Care. Seven parking stalls will also be refurbished.
csudh.edu
Daily Breeze: With Karen Bass, Rex Richardson Mayor-Elects, CSUDH Counts 5 LA County Mayors as Alumni
When Karen Bass and Rex Richardson are sworn in as the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively, Cal State Dominguez Hills, near Carson, will have something particularly special to boast about:. Five alumni will serve as mayors in LA County. Bass will soon make history as the first...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
Former LA City Attorney, family settle suit over rodent infested leased home
Former City Attorney Rocky Delgadillo and his family have settled a lawsuit they filed against a noted all-girls school in Hancock Park in which they alleged they were leased a home in 2013 that was rat-infested and contaminated by mold, causing health problems for the entire family. In the wake...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
