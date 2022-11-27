ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Overwhelming Response to Holidays at Greystone Event

The highly anticipated Holidays at Greystone is back again this year and promises to be a very festive event for families ready to celebrate the season. The annual fest, which opened up to reservations in early November, received an overwhelming response, selling out in less than a week, according to organizers. More than 1,600 guests had already made reservations and about 400 people were signed up on the waitlist, as of press time. For those who are lucky to have a scheduled reservation, the event will take place this weekend, Sat., Dec. 3, and Sun., Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Greystone Mansion & Gardens. The iconic building and grounds will be transformed into a bedecked indoor-outdoor space, with interactive experiences, multicultural themes and decorations, live music, caroling, dancing, craft-making, and storytelling, and a show in the newly restored Greystone Theatre by the popular Bob Baker Marionette Theater company. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their sleigh will be there, too, with lots of opportunities for photos or for children to share wish lists.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view

A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
archeroracle.org

Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools

Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Long Beach International Tamales Festival returns for second year

The Long Beach International Tamales Festival is returning for its second annual holiday tradition on Dec. 4. Sal Flores-Trimble with the event joined us live along with some of the many vendors to preview the delicious one-day event. For more information visit lbhomeliving.com/lbtamalesfest. This segment aired on the KTLA 5...
LONG BEACH, CA
laloyolan.com

4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note

A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy