The highly anticipated Holidays at Greystone is back again this year and promises to be a very festive event for families ready to celebrate the season. The annual fest, which opened up to reservations in early November, received an overwhelming response, selling out in less than a week, according to organizers. More than 1,600 guests had already made reservations and about 400 people were signed up on the waitlist, as of press time. For those who are lucky to have a scheduled reservation, the event will take place this weekend, Sat., Dec. 3, and Sun., Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Greystone Mansion & Gardens. The iconic building and grounds will be transformed into a bedecked indoor-outdoor space, with interactive experiences, multicultural themes and decorations, live music, caroling, dancing, craft-making, and storytelling, and a show in the newly restored Greystone Theatre by the popular Bob Baker Marionette Theater company. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their sleigh will be there, too, with lots of opportunities for photos or for children to share wish lists.

