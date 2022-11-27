Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Overwhelming Response to Holidays at Greystone Event
The highly anticipated Holidays at Greystone is back again this year and promises to be a very festive event for families ready to celebrate the season. The annual fest, which opened up to reservations in early November, received an overwhelming response, selling out in less than a week, according to organizers. More than 1,600 guests had already made reservations and about 400 people were signed up on the waitlist, as of press time. For those who are lucky to have a scheduled reservation, the event will take place this weekend, Sat., Dec. 3, and Sun., Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Greystone Mansion & Gardens. The iconic building and grounds will be transformed into a bedecked indoor-outdoor space, with interactive experiences, multicultural themes and decorations, live music, caroling, dancing, craft-making, and storytelling, and a show in the newly restored Greystone Theatre by the popular Bob Baker Marionette Theater company. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their sleigh will be there, too, with lots of opportunities for photos or for children to share wish lists.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
foxla.com
Dog owner shares photo of missing English bulldog with man holding 'For Sale' sign
LOS ANGELES - A dog owner is hoping the public can help him find his missing dog. Charlie, the man's 3-year-old English Bulldog, was stolen during a trip to a bank's ATM in the East Los Angeles area. According to the owner, Charlie was swooped up by the dognapping suspect...
archeroracle.org
Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools
Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
foxla.com
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
KTLA.com
Long Beach International Tamales Festival returns for second year
The Long Beach International Tamales Festival is returning for its second annual holiday tradition on Dec. 4. Sal Flores-Trimble with the event joined us live along with some of the many vendors to preview the delicious one-day event. For more information visit lbhomeliving.com/lbtamalesfest. This segment aired on the KTLA 5...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
Possible fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita sends junior high student to hospital
A student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School in Santa Clarita was taken to a local hospital after they possibly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. Though officials only described the student as “sick” and the call for service as a “medical emergency,” the student was administered naloxone, an opioid reversal drug that is also known […]
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
Comments / 1