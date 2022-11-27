Mizzou fires women's volleyball coach Josh Taylor after two straight losing seasons

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Don’t doubt us’: Runnin’ Utes hand second-year coach Craig Smith a signature win, upset No. 4 Arizona 81-66
How the Utah Utes stunned previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Arizona on Thursday night at the rocking and rolling Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Local Sports: Summerfield offense clicking in season-opening win
PETERSBURG − Summerfield's energy was nearly overflowing. The Bulldogs' girls basketball team burst onto the court to open the season with a 70-21 win over Lincoln Park on Thursday night. "The girls have been waiting to play and came out with a lot of energy tonight," Summerfield coach Mickey...
Jaquez Jr helps No. 21 UCLA rout Stanford 80-56
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points to help No. 21 UCLA open up Pac-12 play with an 80-56 win over Stanford on Thursday night. The Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) have now won three straight after dropping back-to-back games to No. 6 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois in Las Vegas.
Allen, proud of team's mentality throughout long stretch of games
The Buffalo Bills traveled to Gillette Stadium to take on their long-time AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots in a Week 13 matchup. The Bills emerged victorious by a score of 24-10 improving to 9-3 on the season.
