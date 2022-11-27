The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO