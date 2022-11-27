Read full article on original website
Maribel Man Accused of Fleeing Law Enforcement Appears For Bail Hearing
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 25-year-old Maribel man for allegedly fleeing police yesterday afternoon. Tony Joe Brantmeier is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an officer. Brantmeier, whose records show that he was out on bail on a previous legal matter, was spotted leaving the Probation and Parole...
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement have announced arrests in a $1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County. District Attorney Eric Toney said 10 defendants are facing charges in the case. Seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
John C. Dahlke, 56, Two Rivers, fail/ report to county jail (10+ days) on 5/12/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 01-22-2023 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
Lawyers: Woman charged in Kaukauna murder will use human trafficking defense
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawyers filed court papers indicating they plan to use a human trafficking defense for one of the two people charged in a Kaukauna man’s murder. Tanya Stammer, 30, is charged with party to the crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and party to the crime of Armed Robbery in the death of 37-year-old Brian Porsche in March of 2021.
Jury seated for man charged with Kaukauna child killings
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for a Manitowoc man charged with killing his two young children in Kaukauna almost 3 years ago. A jury of 10 men and 5 women, including the alternates, will hear the case of Matthew Beyer. Beyer, 38, is charged with two...
Ten people charged in multi-state, million-dollar meth, fentanyl bust
Ten people, including one from Michigan, are facing criminal charges in Fond du Lac County following a multi-state drug bust that included a large amount of meth worth about $1 million.
Two Wisconsin men charged with meth trafficking, face 10+ years in federal prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges...
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
Two Arrested in Manitowoc Drug Bust
Two people are facing charges following a drug bust in Manitowoc yesterday (November 29th). Officers executed a search warrant on a lot in the University Village Heights trailer park on South 23rd Street just after 8:00 a.m. No one was home at the time, so the officers forced their way...
Man Arrested After Fleeing From Manitowoc Police
A man is facing charges after he fled from Manitowoc Police Wednesday afternoon. Officers were informed that the 25-year-old man had left the Probation and Parole Office on Maritime Drive just after noon. His vehicle was quickly located traveling west on East Magnolia Avenue. The responding officer began following the...
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Discipline Case Involving the Green Bay Police Department
A disciplinary case in the Green Bay Police Department is headed to the State Supreme Court. This is the third time the case of Police Detective Andrew Weiss will be in court. Weiss was disciplined by the department after he allegedly used his girlfriend’s phone to provide details of two sexual assault cases on which he was assigned to someone outside of the Department.
One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department has provided more details on the large police presence on the 1500 block of Main Street. According to a release, around 4:05 p.m., officers were sent to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
Drugs Found By Authorities in Lincoln High School Parking Lot
Two persons are in custody following a random K9 search for drugs conducted by Manitowoc Police at Lincoln High School Tuesday morning. About 11:10 a.m. A K9 alerted its handler to one of the cars in the student parking lot. The student who drove the car to school was summoned...
Shawano County man not competent to stand trial for military truck chase
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cecil man accused of using a historical military vehicle in a low-speed chase and standoff in May isn’t competent to stand trial. A Shawano County judge made that ruling and committed Aaron Renel for in-patient mental treatment until he is competent to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense at a trial. The judge will revisit Renel’s condition in three months.
Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA
An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
