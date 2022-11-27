Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns
The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned
The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Colts
Breaking the Thanksgiving curse against a projectable playoff team was a big hurdle for the Dallas Cowboys. Now they kick off the weakest stretch of their schedule with a road date against the 4-7-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, and it’s time to make some Week 13 Cowboys predictions. The Colts are an enigma […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles make statement vs. Packers
The Week 13 NFL Power Rankings have most of the same teams at the top of the list, but the middle and bottom saw a ton of changes. In a week of football that did not see a ton of high-scoring affairs, plenty of close games were decided late in the fourth quarter, burying some […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles make statement vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind
It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield could be back to 100% in Week 13. After missing last week, Leonard Fournette may be ready to return, potentially leading to Rachaad White seeing a reduced role. Leonard Fournette was held out of the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns as he dealt with […] The post Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles now have a minor injury concern regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The second-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. He then went on to feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although he was a limited participant on the day. The Eagles now have […] The post DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the franchise in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, having been cleared to return to action after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson will return to the Browns to face his former team on Sunday in Week 13. Ahead of the matchup, Watson spoke […] The post Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets real on where Kenny Pickett has improved the most since the bye week
The opening five games of Kenny Pickett’s run with the Pittsburgh Steelers were ones to forget. He posted a lowly 66.8 passer rating and threw eight total interceptions over these contests, including throwing a trio of interceptions in the Week 4 home defeat to the New York Jets. Since the Steelers’ bye week, Pickett has […] The post Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets real on where Kenny Pickett has improved the most since the bye week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey fantasy football owners can breathe sigh of relief after latest injury udpate
The San Francisco 49ers face a major confrontation in Week 13 when they host the high-powered Miami Dolphins, and it appears that running back Christian McCaffrey will be available. McCaffrey had been contending with a knee issues, but he was a participant in Thursday’s practice session despite rainy conditions. This...
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Williams improving but still on wrong side of questionable vs. Raiders
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers may be without wide receiver Mike Williams in Week 13 as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout this season, Williams has dealt with a high ankle sprain. This has limited him at times, leading him to miss three games so far. Now, heading into Week 13, […] The post Mike Williams improving but still on wrong side of questionable vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
