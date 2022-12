Even though unbearable cold weather has not taken on Chattanooga yet, that doesn’t mean seasonal depression is not impacting students as the semester comes to an end. “I think part of the reason why seasonal depression happens is because we get less sun with the time change and it also just gets colder,” sophomore Tori Catlett said. “The days also feel longer and the combination of these three things, along with any anxieties associated with the holidays or exams in school make for a more depressed mood.”

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO