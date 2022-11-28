ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes to 'lovable' man, 31, stabbed to death with broken glass on bridge

By Ted Hennessey
A man stabbed to death with broken glass during a fight on Richmond Bridge has been named by police.

Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found 31-year-old Reece Newcombe who had suffered serious injuries.

A GoFundMe to raise £1,000 for his daughter hit £31,000 by Sunday evening.

It said: “Reece was a lovable, fun guy loved by all. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He made an impact on everyone he met.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR before paramedics took over and transported the man to hospital, where he died later that morning.

He is believed to have been stabbed with a piece of broken glass, with a post-mortem examination to be held in due course.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin is leading she investigation. She said: “We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

“Anyone who has yet to speak to us is urged to come forward immediately. My team are working to provide Reece’s family with answers and the public could have valuable information that will help our investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Lis Chapple, lead for policing in Richmond, said: “My thoughts are with Reece and his family. We will do everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to establish what has happened here.

“A scene will remain in place and my officers will remain posted at the scene and in the area to speak to local people about any concerns they have, or information they might want to share.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make an anonymous tip by contacting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

