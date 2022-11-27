Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man shot, killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on the city’s east side. At around 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person down in the 640 block of Woods Crossing Drive. That’s a residential area off English Avenue, between Shadeland Avenue and I-465.
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
WISH-TV
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting leaving one person dead on Indy’s northwest side Tuesday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD responded to reports of a person shot in the 4600 block of N Abington Drive. That is located...
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
IMPD officer fires gun at fleeing suspect during east side vehicle pursuit
An IMPD officer fired their gun but did not shoot anyone during a pursuit late Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.
wrtv.com
Gunshot detection technology helping IMPD respond quicker to gun violence on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.
WIBC.com
One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting
CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland. Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.
WISH-TV
More than 20 years after admitting to killing wife and son, Indianapolis man still awaits trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sept. 21, 1999, police looking into armed robberies of two Pizza Hut restaurants found two bodies stuffed in a freezer inside of the garage at 3950 Thrush Drive on the near westside of Indianapolis. Within days of the discovery, police made an arrest. The suspect,...
WISH-TV
1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
WTHR
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
Fox 59
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30 ANGELA ANSWERS SEGMENT. Holiday Fun for the whole family at the Benjamin …. 6 displaced following house...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
Court declares mistrial in west Indy murder case
INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of killing a woman last year in a west side Indy apartment has ended in a mistrial one day after it began. The trial for John Moreno began Monday in Marion County court. On Tuesday the court declared a mistrial for unknown reasons. Moreno faces one murder […]
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
Delphi double murder: Bullet found near 2 Indiana teens’ bodies came from suspect, court records show
INDIANAPOLIS - An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request...
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person taken to hospital after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Officers were called to a personal injury crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the area of Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Docs: Man stabbed with screwdriver after Thanksgiving day altercation
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents suggest a disagreement over the timing of a Thanksgiving day gathering played a part in a man getting stabbed with a screwdriver. Police arrested Charles Harris, 58, after responding to a stabbing at a home on S. Madison Street in Muncie around 2 p.m. on November 24. Police interviewed the […]
