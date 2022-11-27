NORMAN – Three members of the Oklahoma volleyball team have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore Megan Wilson and freshmen Morgan Perkins and Alexis Shelton were all recognized by the conference for their efforts this season. Wilson earned her second All-Big 12 honor after being named to the All-Rookie Team last season. Perkins and Shelton were both named to the All-Rookie team with Perkins as a unanimous selection and becoming the first Sooner in program history to win multiple All-Big 12 honors in the same season.

