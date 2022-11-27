Read full article on original website
oklahoma Sooner
Four 2023 Gymnastics Meets to be Televised Nationally on ESPN Networks
NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's gymnastics team will be featured four times on ESPN networks during the 2023 season, the Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Tuesday afternoon. The slate includes two of the most anticipated matchups featuring the second and third-place finishers of the 2022 NCAA Championship Finals.
oklahoma Sooner
OU, Villanova to Meet in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Saturday
NORMAN – Oklahoma and Villanova clash on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m. (CT) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. Saturday's game against the Wildcats will be broadcast on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jon Rothstein on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Dewey Selmon Joins 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame Class
NORMAN — Former University of Oklahoma defensive standout Dewey Selmon was announced as a 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductee on Wednesday. He is joined in the class by former Miami linebacker Bernard Clark Jr. and former Nebraska defensive end Grant Wistrom. A two-time All-America defensive lineman, Selmon...
oklahoma Sooner
Three Double-Doubles Power OU To 43-Point Win
NORMAN – Three Sooners posted double-doubles as Oklahoma cruised past Northwestern State, 88-45, in Norman on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center to open a four-game home swing. Madi Williams, Skylar Vann and Aubrey Joens all posted double-digit points and rebounds in the win, becoming the first Sooner trio...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Trio Earns All-Big 12 Honors
NORMAN – Three members of the Oklahoma volleyball team have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore Megan Wilson and freshmen Morgan Perkins and Alexis Shelton were all recognized by the conference for their efforts this season. Wilson earned her second All-Big 12 honor after being named to the All-Rookie Team last season. Perkins and Shelton were both named to the All-Rookie team with Perkins as a unanimous selection and becoming the first Sooner in program history to win multiple All-Big 12 honors in the same season.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Return to LNC For Northwestern State Wednesday
NORMAN – Oklahoma is set to open a critical four-game home stretch Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners (5-1) host Northwestern State (2-3) at 6 p.m. in Norman after 19 days away from OU's home arena. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Latricia Trammell on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma.
