A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
Tucson to conserve 'significant volumes' of Colorado River water in exchange for federal compensation
TUCSON, Ariz. — A letter from Arizona to Nevada may reveal what Tucson's water future will look like in the coming years. The city sent the letter to a Bureau of Reclamation office signaling its willingness to leave a large portion of its Colorado River water allocation ion, in exchange for federal compensation for the water given up.
southwestcontemporary.com
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
KOLD-TV
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Tucson
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
64-Year-Old Roxane Marie Fobes Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Tucson. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials confirmed that the collision occurred in the 4900 block of East Speedway, near North Arcadia Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years
TUCSON – It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang
Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
Agua Caliente re-opens to the public
Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.
KOLD-TV
Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department said deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Tucson. Tucson Police said the number of pedestrians killed on our streets have almost doubled compared to last year. “To this day we have seen 45 fatalities related to pedestrian collisions. Lat...
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
KGUN 9
Seven Cups to celebrate Grand Opening Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seven Cups is celebrating a grand opening for its new tea house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The new location is located at 2510 E. Fort Lowell Rd. and is free and open to the public. This ceremony includes martial...
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
