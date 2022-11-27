ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Tucson, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵

'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
TUCSON, AZ
southwestcontemporary.com

Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022

Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
TUCSON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Tucson

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years

TUCSON – It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang

Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department said deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Tucson. Tucson Police said the number of pedestrians killed on our streets have almost doubled compared to last year. “To this day we have seen 45 fatalities related to pedestrian collisions. Lat...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Seven Cups to celebrate Grand Opening Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seven Cups is celebrating a grand opening for its new tea house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The new location is located at 2510 E. Fort Lowell Rd. and is free and open to the public. This ceremony includes martial...
TUCSON, AZ

