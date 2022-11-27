Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
WESH
Florida would lose 1/6 of businesses without Hispanic entrepreneurs, new study says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Hispanic-owned businesses line the streets of downtown Kissimmee. Aviles Hair Studio & Spa, for example, is owned by a Cuban and Puerto Rican couple who started out small. “Aviles Hair Studio was the idea of my husband Pedro and he opened up a space with...
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
Orlando Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of Orlando! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads, listings, content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
airwaysmag.com
United Airlines Announces First New Pilot Bases in Almost Two Decades
DALLAS – Chicago-based United Airlines (UA) has revealed that, for the first time in nearly 20 years, it will create two new pilot bases next spring. The move comes despite the airline being in the midst of a pay row with its flight crews. From May 2023, UA will...
stetson.edu
Hats Off to the Award-Winning Stetson Mansion
The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Disney CEO discusses on hiring freeze, Lake Nona plans at town hall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co.’s new (returning) CEO Bob Iger, during an employee town hall on Nov. 28, shed little light on the status of a hiring freeze and possible job cuts plan introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway
We live in one of the nation's top tourist destinations and most of our Orlando hotels and resorts are offering deals for local couples itching for a change of scenery. If you're feeling ready for a mini getaway (even if... The post Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in December: Events and More!
Large wooden object unearthed on Florida beach following Hurricanes
Officials are trying to determine what kind of structure was unearthed on a Florida beach after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole impacted the area.
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
Body found in swamp near where Florida pastor vanished, sheriff says
Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.
