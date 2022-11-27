ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
stetson.edu

Hats Off to the Award-Winning Stetson Mansion

The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.
DELAND, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall

Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
ORLANDO, FL

