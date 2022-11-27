The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.

DELAND, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO