Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The 12 best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals still available
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
These Fitbit Cyber Monday deals are too good to miss
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or wellness items this Cyber Monday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event. Fitness brands like Nike and Lululemon are offering great sales on athletic shoes and clothing. In the market for a tracker? Fitbit has a number of their highly-rated trackers on sale right now — some deals will end tonight, but others will run through the end of the week (aka Cyber week). Most of Fitbit’s trackers can monitor activities like sleep and exercise, as well as provide metrics like heart rate and more. At a more affordable price point than the Apple Watch (which is on sale, too), Fitbit trackers give you many of the same perks.
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
ZDNet
The 19 best Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
The 42 best early Cyber Monday deals at Walmart
Cyber Monday is one of the best opportunities to pick up discount gifts and gadgets before the holidays. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.
The Most Random Car Accessory Deals on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale
AmazonYou either do all of the car accessories or none of them. Get styled out with some Amazon deals on random car trinkets.
ZDNet
This all-inclusive Meta Quest 2 bundle is the best VR deal on Cyber Monday
Formerly known as Oculus Quest 2, Meta's best-selling VR headset is currently on sale for $349, coming in a sweet bundle that packages the gaming console with its most popular game, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. If you've been on the fence about virtual reality but keep wondering what all the fuss is about after seeing countless TV ads, then now is the perfect time to take the leap of faith into the metaverse.
CNET
8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
ZDNet
The 28 best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung devices
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here. Read now. I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not...
ZDNet
The 68 best Cyber Monday TV deals: 75, 65, 50-inch TVs on sale
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
ZDNet
The 63 best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, and more
HP Laptop - 17z-cp100 for $380 (save $270) at HP. Lenovo - Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $700 (save $300) at Best Buy. HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200 for $595 (save $405) at HP. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-dw400for $500 (save $280) at HP. HP Envy x360...
There's still time to shop the 130+ best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are almost gone, so shop today for amazing savings on tech, mattresses, kitchen appliances and style.
ZDNet
Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday
It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite. If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console...
ZDNet
16 best Cyber Monday storage deals still available: Top SSD, flash drive, HDD sales
Cyber Monday has been and gone, but there are still significant savings available if you look in the right places. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech...
ZDNet
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
TechRadar
Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8
While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
9 Incredible Smart TV, Watch and Home Deals During Best Buy's Extended Cyber Monday Sale
Year after year, Best Buy is the online destination to go to if you're looking to bring home some tech goodies at a discount. It's the go-to place for TVs, laptops and computers, tablets and e-readers, printers, video games, consoles, and VR, cell phones, earbuds and headphones, drones, toys, cameras, smartwatches and fitness trackers, and so much more gadgetry. And this year, the deals last way longer than just one day.
ZDNet
LG's big-screen, lightweight LG Gram 17 laptop is $400 off for Cyber Monday
Most 17-inch laptops tip the scales at well over 4 pounds, which makes LG's 2.98lb Gram 17 a remarkable device that will give it particularly appeal for creators, knowledge workers and undemanding gamers who want to maximise screen real estate without sacrificing too much portability. Obviously it's still a bulky...
ZDNet
Cyber Monday 2022: Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best Cyber Monday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
ZDNet
iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $400 on 12.9-inch model
Missed Black Friday deals? We got you covered. Cyber Monday deals on tablets -- including Apple's own iPad -- are still going strong. Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.
Comments / 0