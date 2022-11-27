ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ucbjournal.com

Join Upper Cumberland of TN for “Hallmark Christmas”

3 charming small towns filled with the spirit of Christmas. Upper Cumberland – The Upper Cumberland of TN welcomes travelers and local communities to join them for a festive holiday season because, “it will be filled with the spirit of the season and the joy of a Hallmark Christmas.”
SMITHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Development eyed for site near Saint Thomas West

A multi-building mixed-use development is being eyed for properties sandwiched by the Publix-anchored Hill Center Belle Meade and Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital. If the project materializes, the future buildings will rise on properties owned separately by the hospital company and H.G. Hill Realty Co. Part of the overall site previously accommodated modernist apartment tower Imperial House, which Ascension Saint Thomas had razed in 2017 (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First Lady Maria Lee launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Tuesday launched a 12 Days of Giving social media campaign to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage residents to give back a little during the holiday season. The 12 Days of Giving began Tuesday and will feature...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch issued for the Valley

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information

Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.

