Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Join Upper Cumberland of TN for “Hallmark Christmas”
3 charming small towns filled with the spirit of Christmas. Upper Cumberland – The Upper Cumberland of TN welcomes travelers and local communities to join them for a festive holiday season because, “it will be filled with the spirit of the season and the joy of a Hallmark Christmas.”
Former School with Legendary Tomb Submerged Underwater in Tennessee Lake [PHOTOS]
A couple of years ago, I come across some photos of a mountain goat standing on the rock cliffs of a beautiful lake and entertaining boaters with his crazy charisma and outgoing personality. I had to find out the story behind the handsome goat. After contacting the people that took...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
williamsonhomepage.com
Development eyed for site near Saint Thomas West
A multi-building mixed-use development is being eyed for properties sandwiched by the Publix-anchored Hill Center Belle Meade and Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital. If the project materializes, the future buildings will rise on properties owned separately by the hospital company and H.G. Hill Realty Co. Part of the overall site previously accommodated modernist apartment tower Imperial House, which Ascension Saint Thomas had razed in 2017 (read here).
WSMV
Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
WSMV
First Lady Maria Lee launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Tuesday launched a 12 Days of Giving social media campaign to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage residents to give back a little during the holiday season. The 12 Days of Giving began Tuesday and will feature...
wvlt.tv
Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tennessee chapter pushes for ‘Honoring the Fallen’ license plates
Spouses of fallen officers are hoping to keep their loved one’s memory alive here in Tennessee.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch issued for the Valley
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
wvlt.tv
Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
New questions arise from gruesome discovery tied to missing Tennessee mom
Questions linger in the case of a police chase turned homicide investigation. Sunday, Dearborn police found human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
Sidelines
Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information
Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
Comments / 0