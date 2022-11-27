BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Bluffton that injured three people. According to the sheriff’s office, around 5 a.m. Sunday, their 911 center received a report of a vehicle that was shot at while traveling on Burnt Church Road. Emergency services arrived to find the […]

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO