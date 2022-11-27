Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
Just Bee Hosts Inaugural Lights and Love Autism WalkPJ@SCDDSNMount Pleasant, SC
Related
counton2.com
Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
WIS-TV
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coaches, friends and fellow athletes from the Lowcountry and from the University of Virginia paid tribute Wednesday to the Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus. A celebration of life for Lavel Davis, Jr.,...
WIS-TV
SC Aquarium announces plan to expand waterfront learning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium announced plans for a new waterfront education facility. The aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to help create the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center. “The place where sky meets water will become their classroom; they’ll breathe in the...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies woman found in Eutawville
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the individual who was found on a roadway in Eutawville. Coroner Samuetta V. Marshall has identified 39-year-old Crystal Nicole Tuner, who was found on Saturday, November 12, on Cement Bridge Road at County Line Road. Turner was from Church Hill,...
WIS-TV
Community remembers Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family are gathering to remember the high school football standout from Dorchester County who died in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia Campus. During a four-hour public viewing, people streamed through the doors of Greater St. James AME Church to pay their...
live5news.com
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital. The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. EMS took the child, whose gender and age were...
live5news.com
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
abcnews4.com
Juvenile shot at North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported a juvenile was shot at a North Charleston apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said the incident occurred at 8182 Windsor Hill Boulevard. The victim was shot in "a lower extremity," according to DCSO. The juvenile's...
Coroner ID’s man found dead after fleeing from police, driving into Ashley River
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man who drove a stolen vehicle into the Ashley River Friday has been identified. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Say’Von Wright, of Ladson, who was found dead after drowning in the Ashley River. On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Wando Woods neighborhood around […]
BCSO: 3 injured in Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Bluffton that injured three people. According to the sheriff’s office, around 5 a.m. Sunday, their 911 center received a report of a vehicle that was shot at while traveling on Burnt Church Road. Emergency services arrived to find the […]
Woman seriously injured after falling from deer stand in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Saturday after she fell approximately 15 feet from a deer stand. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue located the woman on the ground about 1/4-mile in the woods off Pine Grove Road just before 6:00 p.m. She suffered multiple traumatic injuries. The woman was initially […]
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
live5news.com
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
NCPD: Man arrested after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal steaks from a North Charleston grocery store. According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 after the store manager allegedly […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left three people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:00 Sunday morning they received a report of a vehicle that was shot at while driving on Burnt Church Road. Police say when they arrived to the area they found a vehicle on Ann Smith Drive with damage...
Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in South Carolina road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Aug. 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Comments / 1