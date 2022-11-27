ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

SC Aquarium announces plan to expand waterfront learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium announced plans for a new waterfront education facility. The aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to help create the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center. “The place where sky meets water will become their classroom; they’ll breathe in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies woman found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the individual who was found on a roadway in Eutawville. Coroner Samuetta V. Marshall has identified 39-year-old Crystal Nicole Tuner, who was found on Saturday, November 12, on Cement Bridge Road at County Line Road. Turner was from Church Hill,...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital. The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. EMS took the child, whose gender and age were...
live5news.com

Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s man found dead after fleeing from police, driving into Ashley River

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man who drove a stolen vehicle into the Ashley River Friday has been identified. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Say’Von Wright, of Ladson, who was found dead after drowning in the Ashley River. On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Wando Woods neighborhood around […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO: 3 injured in Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Bluffton that injured three people. According to the sheriff’s office, around 5 a.m. Sunday, their 911 center received a report of a vehicle that was shot at while traveling on Burnt Church Road. Emergency services arrived to find the […]
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

