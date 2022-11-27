Read full article on original website
Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French President Emmanuel Macron takes his seat Thursday as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for President Joe Biden. Dessert will be orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches for the glitzy dinner were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.
U.S. House panel gets access to Trump's tax returns after long legal battle
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee has obtained access to Donald Trump's tax returns, following a years-long court fight with the Republican former president who has accused the Democratic-led panel of being politically motivated.
World Cup: U.S. men's and women's teams to split prize money
U.S. Soccer's recently ratified equal-pay agreement will allow the men's and women's teams to split Tuesday's Iran win prize money evenly.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 281 of the invasion
A security officer at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was injured when he opened a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador on Wednesday. The security officer suffered light injuries, Spanish government official Mercedes Gonzalez told broadcaster Telemadrid. In the wake of the incident, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all...
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc. Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla CEO that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year. The two held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. It’s part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe the global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk’s vision for a more unfettered Twitter. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said Wednesday that an investigation into Musk’s $44 billion purchase was not off the table.
