Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
SkySports
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup
Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-3 England: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden star to set up Senegal last-16 clash and knock out Rob Page's side
Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden capitalised on their starting roles to help England eliminate Wales from the World Cup with a 3-0 win which also secured top spot in Group B and set up a last-16 tie with Senegal. England boss Gareth Southgate had been grilled since the disappointing goalless...
SkySports
Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough
No player in the top four divisions of English football has created more chances since the start of the 2019/20 season than Barry Bannan. Yes, you read that correctly. Over the course of the current season and the previous three, the Scot has carved out 372 opportunities, which is 22 more than Kevin De Bruyne (350) and 92 more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (280).
SkySports
Michael Beale exclusive: Rangers 'not as broken as people think' | Why I left QPR
New Rangers manager Michael Beale insists the club "is not as broken" as some believe as he vows to drop any players not fighting for the team. The 42-year-old is promising to drive up standards on the pitch and give the Ibrox support plenty to be excited about again. He...
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
SkySports
Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in December and January and free match highlights throughout the season. Sunderland vs Millwall is the latest game to be added to our selections and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 12.25pm on Saturday, December 3. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
SkySports
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford shines as Gareth Southgate's England selection headache comes to the fore against Wales - World Cup hits and misses
England's shuffled pack impress - so who does Southgate pick now?. England don't have long to revel in their win over Wales - attention must swiftly turn to their last-16 tie with Senegal. And Gareth Southgate has some important selection issues to mull over before that showdown on Sunday evening.
SkySports
Phil Foden stars for England against Wales: World Cup goal from the left reflects Man City man's game right now
"He is a great option in two or three positions and he will have a big impact," said Gareth Southgate amid the clamour for Phil Foden's inclusion. He made that impact in his second position of the night in England's emphatic 3-0 win over Wales. After playing on the right...
SkySports
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
SkySports
Ben White: England defender leaves World Cup training base to return home for 'personal reasons'
Ben White has left England's World Cup training base in Qatar to return home for "personal reasons". The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup following an impressive...
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Harry Maguire has been England's best player at 2022 World Cup so far in Qatar ahead of Wales game
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Tuesday night's game between Wales and England at the World Cup, why Harry Maguire has been their top performer in Qatar and believes Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. England are guaranteed to qualify for the last 16...
SkySports
Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
SkySports
Sven Mislintat: Liverpool sporting director role interests former Arsenal head of recruitment
Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is interested in succeeding Julian Ward as Liverpool sporting director. There have been no concrete negotiations yet but Mislintat is open to taking over when Ward leaves Anfield at the end of the season. The 50-year-old is currently on a break after leaving...
SkySports
Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building
Eddie Jones' England floundering after worst year since 2008. For all of England head coach Jones' statements that his side are building towards next autumn's 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, rounding off 2022 with such a meek defeat at home to a 14-man South Africa was never something that was going to pass by unnoticed.
SkySports
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
SkySports
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports
Gareth Bale on Wales future: 'I'll play as long as I can, as long as I'm wanted'
Gareth Bale intends to continue his international career despite Wales' elimination from the World Cup. Wales participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Tuesday as a 3-0 defeat against England left them bottom of Group B. Bale played just 45 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury...
Comments / 0