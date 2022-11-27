ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup

Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
SkySports

Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough

No player in the top four divisions of English football has created more chances since the start of the 2019/20 season than Barry Bannan. Yes, you read that correctly. Over the course of the current season and the previous three, the Scot has carved out 372 opportunities, which is 22 more than Kevin De Bruyne (350) and 92 more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (280).
SkySports

Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in December and January and free match highlights throughout the season. Sunderland vs Millwall is the latest game to be added to our selections and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 12.25pm on Saturday, December 3. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
SkySports

Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
SkySports

Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
SkySports

Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports

Gareth Bale on Wales future: 'I'll play as long as I can, as long as I'm wanted'

Gareth Bale intends to continue his international career despite Wales' elimination from the World Cup. Wales participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Tuesday as a 3-0 defeat against England left them bottom of Group B. Bale played just 45 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury...

Comments / 0

Community Policy