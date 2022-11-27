No player in the top four divisions of English football has created more chances since the start of the 2019/20 season than Barry Bannan. Yes, you read that correctly. Over the course of the current season and the previous three, the Scot has carved out 372 opportunities, which is 22 more than Kevin De Bruyne (350) and 92 more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (280).

