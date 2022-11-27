Read full article on original website
Search ending for husband of NAU professor swept away while kayaking in Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members say the search for the husband of a Northern Arizona University professor swept away at sea alongside his wife will end after eight days. Corey Allen and his wife, NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim, were swept away by high winds while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving Day. Kim’s body was found on Sunday. Allen’s kayak was discovered on Wednesday, but his body hasn’t been recovered.
Police: 'Domestic violence' incident in Prescott Valley ends in death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — One person is dead and another has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Prescott Valley, the area's police department said. Officers responded to reports of a "domestic violence" incident at about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block...
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
Multiple robbery suspects flee Flagstaff Police, arrested after high speed chase
At 12:46 am CCSO responded to a robbery that occurred at the Borracho Saloon in Munds Park. The caller on 911 said a thin black male asked to use his phone to make a call, then ran off with his phone and took off in a silver car. The victim was able to get the license plate and give it to the 911 call taker. When dispatchers did a check on the license plate the victim provided, they discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen a few days earlier out of Queen Creek. An all-points bulletin and an attempt to locate were broadcast to all surrounding agencies.
Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
Yavapai father arrested in connection with shooting of his son
PAULDEN, Ariz. — A Paulden father has been arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound earlier in November, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced. Deputies were called to a trailer in Paulden for reports that a man had been shot around 10 p.m. on...
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
UPDATE FOUND SAFE- Police ask public’s help to locate missing man
Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1, 2022.
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County
PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County
The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
See incredible holiday lights at Little America in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) - From breakfast with Santa to an amazing light display to a delicious prix fixe dinner, Little America is the best place to celebrate with family and friends. FlagstaffArizona.com | Flagstaff.LittleAmerica.com | 928-779-7900.
PV Police Seek Public Help Finding Missing and Endangered Woman
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is 31 years old, 5’5” tall, about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez’s sister stated the last time she had seen Hernandez, she was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, orange scarf, slip on sandals with white socks, and sunglasses with cheetah print. Cameras show Hernandez leaving the house and driving away. Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts or who may see her is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Thankful for Community Support in Sheltering Animals
It’s because of you, our animal loving community, we have the means to rescue and rehome animals each year. — The holidays are in full swing, and our days are full of celebrations with family and friends. It’s a time to reflect on the year and remember all we accomplished and everything we are thankful for. All of us at Yavapai Humane Society are thankful for you, and we are proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community! As we prepare to leave 2022 behind us, Yavapai Humane Society would like to thank you all for the support and generosity you have shown us. Because of you, we are able to provide food, shelter, medical care and love for animals in our care until we are able to find forever homes for them. We couldn’t do our lifesaving work without you and we know there are many other amazing organizations to choose from and we are honored you have chosen to support us and our mission.
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
