Wisconsin football took on Minnesota in an annual rivalry Sunday where a number of students received citations or were ejected from the game at Camp Randall. According to University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) game day statistics, 11 students were ejected for underage drinking, four for possession of alcohol in the stadium and one for disposing of human waste. Additionally, three were ejected for seating issues, four for intoxication, 18 for possession of alcohol, one for tobacco possession and 12 for disorderly behavior. None of the ejections involved citations.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO