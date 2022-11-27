Read full article on original website
matadornetwork.com
This Northern California Region Offers a Mix of Old West History and Natural Abundance
It’s safe to say that, these days, people who travel to California aren’t all that familiar with Tuolumne County. But during the gold rush, it was an entirely different story. In fact, some never left. Take a visit to see the dreamy scenic byways and charming atmosphere of this part of the Golden State and you, too, might fall in love with the region.
KCRA.com
Weather timeline shifts: Rain, snow in forecast for Northern California. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
mymotherlode.com
Vandals Hit Gate Closure On Forest
Pinecrest, CA – Vandals targeted a closure gate on the Stanislaus National Forest. The gate on Crabtree Road in the Summit Ranger District in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County was recently hit by vandals. As the picture in the image box shows, the metal gate, chain and lock that are on the gates when closed are gone, and the concrete base was pulled up from the ground. Additionally, in this photo, a sign instructs those who find themselves trapped behind what numbers to dial for assistance.
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Modesto's State Route 132 West Project | Need to know
MODESTO, Calif. — The State Route 132 West project has been a goal for the city of Modesto for 60 years. Highway 132 currently runs through streets in Modesto, causing issues with congestion, shipping, and even pollution due to idling vehicles. The project is supposed to make the area safer and keep trucks moving by relieving some of the traffic on Maze Boulevard.
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
GoDowntown Modesto – Cruisers Toy Drive
The Modesto Cruisers Council has a toy drive at the Graffiti USA Museum Dec. 17, 10-2 pm. Please also support the drive to have the cruising ban lifted and attend the regular city council meetings Dec. 6 & 13. Look for our amazing local Low Riders at the Holiday Celebration of Lights parade Dec.3. Check it out as a couple of our Modesto City Councilpeople are going to be in Lowriders this year.
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
modestogov.com
New! Blue Recycling Container
In compliance with California Senate Bill 1383, City of Modesto Solid Waste Service customers will be getting new blue recycling containers. Being delivered to residents ahead of schedule, the new collection service for these blue recycling containers will begin in January 2023. California’s SB 1383, signed into law in 2016,...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say
MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
Elk Grove Citizen
Ashby wins tough, local State Senate race
Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years. Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.
KCRA.com
How to protect your packages from thieves this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With packages rolling in from online holiday shopping also comes the threat of thieves getting to those boxes before you do. A new report from home security website SafeWise ranks the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area fifth among the worst places facing a porch pirate problem. To try to...
villagelife.com
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
FoodView – YES! Soup for You.
Don’t you love it when you come out in the morning and see frost on your grass or your windshield is frosted up? I know I do and it makes me think about tasty winter foods that warm your bones. Top of mind this time of year is Soup!
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Snyder Avenue
The Modesto Police Department reported a hit-and-run pedestrian accident with injuries on Snyder Avenue on the night of Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The car vs. pedestrian crash occurred at the intersection of Thornhill Way and Snyder Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., authorities said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident on Snyder...
