Pinecrest, CA – Vandals targeted a closure gate on the Stanislaus National Forest. The gate on Crabtree Road in the Summit Ranger District in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County was recently hit by vandals. As the picture in the image box shows, the metal gate, chain and lock that are on the gates when closed are gone, and the concrete base was pulled up from the ground. Additionally, in this photo, a sign instructs those who find themselves trapped behind what numbers to dial for assistance.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO