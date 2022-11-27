Have you ever heard of a teacher that can speak six languages and ride a dirt bike? Well, there happens to be one amongst this year’s new faculty. Ms. Halleran is the new Government and Global 10 teacher. She is most fluent in English, Spanish, and Greek but she can also speak Russian, Farsi, and Polish. With her knowledge of languages she has said that if she could teach any other subject it would be Spanish or simply teaching students other languages. She had a professor who would often tell her that she would become a teacher and teach history to which she would say, “I don’t like history, I don’t want to be a teacher.” Five years later she is doing exactly what he told her she’d be doing.

HAMPTON BAYS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO