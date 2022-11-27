Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower Connecticut
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
27east.com
Retail Pot Licenses Approved, Could Mean Shops on East End, Including Southampton Town
The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first round of retail dispensary licenses last week. Some 28 licenses for business owners with a cannabis conviction or a family... more. The Southampton Press awarded a gold star to the Southampton Town Board for dropping their legal case to appeal...
'Unusual activity' forces shutdown of all Town of Islip computers
Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter says an issue was first detected on the day after Thanksgiving at around 5:50 a.m.
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation
NBC New York
Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows
A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)
A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water. In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.
End of an era on Main Street: Balzano brothers, barbering for more than half a century, to retire: ‘It’s time for us to sit down’
Barbers named Balzano have been clipping hair and shaving faces in downtown Riverhead for 62 years. But come Jan. 28, brothers Tony and Andy will be giving their last haircuts at the barbershop opened by their father Jerry in 1970, when he moved the business from the Peconic Avenue shop he opened in 1960.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
The Poultry Site
Battling the threat of avian influenza in New York
Editor's note: this article first appeared in the Cornell Chronicle and is written by Susan Kelley. In mid-February, the owners of a backyard flock in Suffolk County, New York, noticed two guinea hens and three of their chickens were sick. Three days later, the birds were dead. Within five hours...
longisland.com
Man Found Dead in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay this afternoon. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue in the Great South Bay, at approximately 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in one foot of water. An adult male was found unresponsive and pulled from the water and pronounced dead.
L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate.
Hempstead Man Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize
A Long Island man won a $1 million New York Lottery prize. Julian De Jesus Paz Lorenzana, of Hempstead, claimed his prize from the lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30. He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $496,440 after required withholdings,...
'Baby Whisperer' officer assists in 5th delivery in Suffolk County
An outstanding police officer on Long Island has earned the nickname "Baby Whisperer" after delivering five babies within five years.
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
Alert Issued For Missing Wyandanch Man
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Eric Reimertz was last seen leaving his Wyandanch home, located on Lakewood Street, on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 a.m. The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with...
northforker.com
Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork
Zuhoski’s Tree Farm offers cut your own trees. (Credit: Northforker) Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it’s officially Christmas season and the hunt for those looking to buy a real tree this year is on. Here are several places on the North Fork where you can find the perfect tree and get in the holiday spirit.
thehbtide.com
Hampton Bays Welcomes Ms. Halleran
Have you ever heard of a teacher that can speak six languages and ride a dirt bike? Well, there happens to be one amongst this year’s new faculty. Ms. Halleran is the new Government and Global 10 teacher. She is most fluent in English, Spanish, and Greek but she can also speak Russian, Farsi, and Polish. With her knowledge of languages she has said that if she could teach any other subject it would be Spanish or simply teaching students other languages. She had a professor who would often tell her that she would become a teacher and teach history to which she would say, “I don’t like history, I don’t want to be a teacher.” Five years later she is doing exactly what he told her she’d be doing.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
