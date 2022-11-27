ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Beach Radio

5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let's Add to the List

Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
EXETER, PA
jerseybites.com

Chili Dog Adventures Sizzle at Johnny Prince’s Diner

On a Sunday evening last month, my cell phone chimed at 8:37. It was my good buddy and longtime friend Patrick. There was a sense of urgency in his voice. He had a craving for chili dogs. It sounded serious. “Alright Patrick,” I said, speaking in a measured, reassuring tone....
LINDEN, NJ

