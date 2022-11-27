Read full article on original website
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept SecretOssiana TepfenhartPrinceton, NJ
Monmouth County, New Jersey’s Friendliest Café Is Shutting Its Doors Forever
One of Monmouth County’s most beloved cafes is closing its doors forever. The lights will go dim on Christmas Eve which means we have just under a month to come in, eat and say goodbye. For some reason saying goodbye to a locally owned storefront, bar, or cafe stings....
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List
Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources
The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said. No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said. Lenihan, 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington,...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
A ‘Cake Boss’ vending machine. At the Bon Jovi rest stop. This is New Jersey.
In the pantheon of most New Jersey things ever conjured by the human mind, this new contraption in South Amboy might just take the cake. Surely you know Carlo’s Bakery, the TV-famous Hoboken destination owned by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, which has now expanded all over the country with locations in Texas, California and Florida.
NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom
A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
Chili Dog Adventures Sizzle at Johnny Prince’s Diner
On a Sunday evening last month, my cell phone chimed at 8:37. It was my good buddy and longtime friend Patrick. There was a sense of urgency in his voice. He had a craving for chili dogs. It sounded serious. “Alright Patrick,” I said, speaking in a measured, reassuring tone....
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Man with ties to Rockland County reported missing
Family members are trying to locate Brian Lenihan.
Truck, overturned car on Garden State Parkway cause huge delays
SAYREVILLE — Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Monday afternoon. The crashes caused a 12-mile delay. A tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete support beam around 12:50 p.m., according...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
