Randall County, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Cold front bordering blue norther status as it crashes through Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Mild weather can be expected ahead of today's cold front with breezy to strong winds out of the southwest. WIND ADVISORIES will be in effect for Curry, Quay, & Roosevelt counties from 8AM-6PM MST in New Mexico where winds will be the strongest sustained near 30-35 MPH with higher gusts of 45-55 MPH possible.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Mark Allan McMinn

Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wait, There’s Toot-N-Totem’s Outside of Texas?

It’s safe to say that Amarillo has a love-hate relationship with Toot-N-Totum, that’s no secret. Some love the convenience and the fact that a Toot-N-Totum can be found on nearly every corner of Amarillo, while others disagree with its business practices. But in recent years Toot-N-Totem’s locations have expanded beyond Amarillo and into Canyon, Borger, and Planview. There are supposedly even plans for Toot-N-Totem to expand even to Lubbock, opening nearly 20 locations. Although Toot-N-Totem’s expansion is stretching far and wide across the Texas panhandle, it is generally thought just to be a “Panhandle thing”. Well, unsurprisingly it may not be for long.
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Festival of Lights in Canyon to kick off ‘Christmas in Canyon’ celebrations

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season officially kicks off this Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Festival of Lights in Canyon. The evening will be fun for the entire family. It will showcase the thousands of lights being lit across West Texas A&M University’s campus and include a winter carnival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
CANYON, TX
101.9 The Bull

Gone Without A Trace: Amarillo Man Disappears In New York City

People don't just vanish. Just as matter cannot be created or destroyed, people don't just disappear into thin air. But sometimes it sure seems like it. I have a special interest in the missing person cases of the Texas Panhandle, but it doesn't stop at the Texas state line. If someone who was part of the community vanishes--even in another state--should we not be concerned? I think we should be.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

West Texas Counseling Closes Doors

On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo, area hospitals, to discuss recent increase of respiratory illness in area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, along with representatives from Northwest Texas Hospital, BSA Hospital and the Amarillo VA, will be coming together Wednesday afternoon for a news conference surrounding respiratory illnesses. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, representatives from these entities will discuss […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX

