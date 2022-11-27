Read full article on original website
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
abc7amarillo.com
Cold front bordering blue norther status as it crashes through Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Mild weather can be expected ahead of today's cold front with breezy to strong winds out of the southwest. WIND ADVISORIES will be in effect for Curry, Quay, & Roosevelt counties from 8AM-6PM MST in New Mexico where winds will be the strongest sustained near 30-35 MPH with higher gusts of 45-55 MPH possible.
thepampanews.com
Mark Allan McMinn
Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
Wait, There’s Toot-N-Totem’s Outside of Texas?
It’s safe to say that Amarillo has a love-hate relationship with Toot-N-Totum, that’s no secret. Some love the convenience and the fact that a Toot-N-Totum can be found on nearly every corner of Amarillo, while others disagree with its business practices. But in recent years Toot-N-Totem’s locations have expanded beyond Amarillo and into Canyon, Borger, and Planview. There are supposedly even plans for Toot-N-Totem to expand even to Lubbock, opening nearly 20 locations. Although Toot-N-Totem’s expansion is stretching far and wide across the Texas panhandle, it is generally thought just to be a “Panhandle thing”. Well, unsurprisingly it may not be for long.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
Amarillo Hasn’t Seen a White Christmas in a Decade
White Christmas is a song we all know. 🎵 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎵 Most people do dream of a white Christmas. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing the blanket of snow on the ground is a magical moment. Amarillo has seen a few White...
KFDA
Festival of Lights in Canyon to kick off ‘Christmas in Canyon’ celebrations
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season officially kicks off this Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Festival of Lights in Canyon. The evening will be fun for the entire family. It will showcase the thousands of lights being lit across West Texas A&M University’s campus and include a winter carnival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Have You Ever Seen A Hearse Go By? What Do You Do in Texas?
So the old song goes "Have you ever seen a hearse go by and know someday that you're gonna die?" Well yes, that is one of the things we are guaranteed. You know good old death and taxes. Neither one of them is much fun but they both will and...
Gone Without A Trace: Amarillo Man Disappears In New York City
People don't just vanish. Just as matter cannot be created or destroyed, people don't just disappear into thin air. But sometimes it sure seems like it. I have a special interest in the missing person cases of the Texas Panhandle, but it doesn't stop at the Texas state line. If someone who was part of the community vanishes--even in another state--should we not be concerned? I think we should be.
Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
American Quarter Horse Association, Four Sixes Ranch leader dead at 73
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the American Quarter Horse Association and the Four Sixes Ranch recently announced that Glenn Blodgett, a recent inductee into the association’s Hall of Fame and a leader in the American Quarter Horse industry, died at the age of 73. According to an obituary, published by both the association and […]
Happy Holidays, Here’s 5 Christmas Events and Activities In Amarillo.
Now that Thanksgiving is over it's time to throw up your Trees, hide your presents, and get some lights hanging around the place. It's the most wonderful time of the year and we've got a laundry list full of events and activities for you and the family to participate in.
kgncnewsnow.com
West Texas Counseling Closes Doors
On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
Drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors
The show "A Drag Queen Christmas" went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors.
City of Amarillo, area hospitals, to discuss recent increase of respiratory illness in area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, along with representatives from Northwest Texas Hospital, BSA Hospital and the Amarillo VA, will be coming together Wednesday afternoon for a news conference surrounding respiratory illnesses. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, representatives from these entities will discuss […]
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
YAHOO!
Man found dead at oilfield site near Malaga in southeast New Mexico
A man was killed, and another was injured in an incident at an oilfield location near Malaga Monday, police said, and the case was being investigated by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office. Glen Ray Martin, 45, of Panhandle, Texas was found dead at the oil well site owned by...
Amarillo to break ground on new Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s new Multimodal Transportation Center is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at the new center located at the corner of Sixth Street and Bowie Street with officials inviting the public to the […]
