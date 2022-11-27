Read full article on original website
In Memory: Nov. 29
Mildred Faye McMullen, age 91, passed away November 6, 2022 in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born June 21, 1931 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to the late James and Mary McAllister. She moved to Vero beach in 2003. Mildred retired from Seagram’s Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana after 44 plus years of...
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
cw34.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
Port St. Lucie city manager to retire amid population growth
Port St. Lucie, a growing area, announced its city manager, Russ Blackburn, is retiring at the beginning of next year.
getnews.info
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Worth (FL)
Located along the Atlantic coast in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Lake Worth was named after the large lagoon that’s adjacent to its eastern border. Though it had a population of just less than 35,000 residents at the time of the last census, it’s part of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to more than six million.
WPBF News 25
Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
YAHOO!
Person stabbed in Hobe Sound identified as Port St. Lucie man; search for suspect continues
MARTIN COUNTY – A 26-year-old Port St. Lucie man died as a result of multiple stab wounds sustained in a fight with a man he hardly knew, sheriff's officials said. Robert Tyler Meadows fought with the man Saturday during what police said was their girlfriends' hair appointment inside a Hobe Sound home.
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
cw34.com
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside bars, golf equipment face penalties
The city of West Palm Beach is cracking down on the nightlife scene along Clematis Street. Five bars are facing thousands of dollars in fines and some may even be forced to temporarily close down early after a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Owners and representatives of Pawn Shop, Off the Hookah,...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
travelexperta.com
A Family Visit to Palm Beach Zoo in Florida
Imagine 45-degree weather, outside, zoo hoping – this all sounds ok if you’re anywhere but Florida! While visiting my parents in West Palm Beach where the weather is always between 65 – 90, we decided to hit Palm Beach Zoo the only day of the entire year when it practically hit arctic digits!
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
