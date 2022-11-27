ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wrnjradio.com

QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment

Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
NEWARK, NJ
beckersasc.com

$22M paid for New Jersey medical office, park

An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million, roi-nj.com reported Nov. 28. The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet. Forty-two percent of the property's tenants are medical, roi-nj.com reported. Its practices provide services including pediatrics, foot and ankle treatments, neurology, spine orthopedics, dentistry and plastic surgery.
WAYNE, NJ
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
roi-nj.com

$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange

Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy