Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources
The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said. No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said. Lenihan, 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington,...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
wrnjradio.com
QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
Man with ties to Rockland County reported missing
Family members are trying to locate Brian Lenihan.
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
SEEN HER? (UPDATE) Concern Increases As Search For Troubled Ridgewood Mom Intensifies
UPDATE: Ridgewood police hadn't confirmed the status of the search for Deanne Dunne as of 1:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 29. A social media post reporting that she "located" was quickly rescinded and changed back to "attempting to locate." ******. A missing Ridgewood mom was last seen driving a minivan and...
theobserver.com
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
Thanksgiving Fire Burns Through Hudson Valley, New York Home
A Hudson Valley family had their Thanksgiving ruined due to a home fire. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, around 3:15 p.m., the Sparrowbush Engine Company was alerted for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment in Greenwood Trailer Park. Thanksgiving Fire Rips Through Orange County, New York Home. The Sparrowbush...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment
Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
beckersasc.com
$22M paid for New Jersey medical office, park
An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million, roi-nj.com reported Nov. 28. The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet. Forty-two percent of the property's tenants are medical, roi-nj.com reported. Its practices provide services including pediatrics, foot and ankle treatments, neurology, spine orthopedics, dentistry and plastic surgery.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
roi-nj.com
$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange
Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
