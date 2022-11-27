Read full article on original website
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is activating its emergency winter weather plan. The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says it goes into effect this evening. The plan increases capacity at shelters and extends hours. It will stay active through tomorrow morning. The Compassionate Caravan will also...
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris is resigning. The school board officially accepted her decision at a meeting Monday night. She represents District 1, which includes areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and...
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
Prison expansion to create more than 160 new jobs in Elliott County
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (Nov. 28, 2022) – To continue creating a safer Kentucky, leaders of the Department of Corrections joined Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and local officials to break ground on the expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex (LSCC), which will create 166 new jobs.
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
Flemingsburg Mayor dies
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died. Money was elected as mayor in 2018 and was in the middle of his first term as mayor. Money had been re-elected to a second term in November. Congressman Barr says Money was a dedicated, selfless public servant. The Buffalo...
Man charged in connection to Georgetown cemetery theft
Sgt. Tackett with the sheriff's office tells FOX 56 a family had a camera set up last week at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery and captured a man taking items from a family member's grave.
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
Officials break ground on expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Facility
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A project in Elliott County, decades in the making, is finally coming to fruition. Officials broke ground on phase two of the expansion of the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. Following the $114 million groundbreaking, the finished product will make it the second largest prison in...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WOW! That wind was wild on Sunday. Some weather stations recorded peak wind gusts of more than 50 mph. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in vehicle in Wayne County, West Virginia creek
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County. Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle. They say they were able to get the woman out and she […]
Lexington mayor, police chief ask council for 75 additional Flock license plate readers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In March, 25 flock license plate readers were scattered throughout Lexington in an effort to help police focus on criminal activity. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers are now asking Urban County Council members for an expansion of the Flock license plate reader program.
