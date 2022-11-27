ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

wdrb.com

Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Boot

Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor

The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington

People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. school board member resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris is resigning. The school board officially accepted her decision at a meeting Monday night. She represents District 1, which includes areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Prison expansion to create more than 160 new jobs in Elliott County

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (Nov. 28, 2022) – To continue creating a safer Kentucky, leaders of the Department of Corrections joined Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and local officials to break ground on the expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex (LSCC), which will create 166 new jobs.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Flemingsburg Mayor dies

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died. Money was elected as mayor in 2018 and was in the middle of his first term as mayor. Money had been re-elected to a second term in November. Congressman Barr says Money was a dedicated, selfless public servant. The Buffalo...
FLEMINGSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WOW! That wind was wild on Sunday. Some weather stations recorded peak wind gusts of more than 50 mph. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
