Three respiratory illnesses — COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are circulating around town. Each illness can be difficult to distinguish, since they share many common symptoms. As the holiday season is underway, it's useful to know which virus one may have, since that determines the treatments you should receive and how long you should isolate. Certain hallmarks — either symptoms or how the illness progresses —can help differentiate each virus.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO