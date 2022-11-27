ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Free Saturdays will continue at Cummer museum

Free Saturdays will continue at Jacksonville’s Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens — even as the current program comes to an end. A 10-year partnership between the museum and Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver — called Free for All — will end Saturday. But the museum will continue the once-a-month free admission beginning in January, with a new partner: Citibank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Black Santa Winter Wonderland now open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The much-awaited Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland is now open. Located inside the Ndani Village, a grand opening of the studio will take place on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and Patricia Gresham, lifelong educators who sought to fulfill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

The first weekend of December brings festive events galore! Shop for vintage finds, see an outdoor movie, cheer on a Jacksonville sports team, and more. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 12/2-12/4: Vintage Market Days. Need...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold

The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

COA Center in Nocatee announces December schedule

The following programs will be held at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to adults age 18 and up.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale

Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Young starts foundation, tournament after accident

Former Florida Gators basketball player and Jacksonville native Patric Young always knew that he wanted to use his platform as an athlete to make an impact on people’s lives. “I did a lot of things back at UF while I was a student-athlete with hospital visits or mentoring, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wjct.org

New medical school; Warren Folks; 'Moving Forward'; best Jax events

Jacksonville has long been the biggest U.S. city without a medical school. Now we’re getting one. Jacksonville University is partnering with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LECOM, to establish a medical school at the north end of the university’s Arlington campus. JU’s new four-year medical school...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Veterans can get free advice to start small businesses

An event Friday will help veterans and their families start and build small businesses. Seventy spots remain open for Jacksonville’s Vetrepreneur Summit, a collaboration of the city, Florida State College at Jacksonville and the University of North Florida. The one-day summit will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Respiratory illnesses; Stop Woke Act; Josephine; What’s Good Wednesday

Three respiratory illnesses — COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are circulating around town. Each illness can be difficult to distinguish, since they share many common symptoms. As the holiday season is underway, it's useful to know which virus one may have, since that determines the treatments you should receive and how long you should isolate. Certain hallmarks — either symptoms or how the illness progresses —can help differentiate each virus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE

