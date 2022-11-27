Read full article on original website
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
wjct.org
Free Saturdays will continue at Cummer museum
Free Saturdays will continue at Jacksonville’s Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens — even as the current program comes to an end. A 10-year partnership between the museum and Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver — called Free for All — will end Saturday. But the museum will continue the once-a-month free admission beginning in January, with a new partner: Citibank.
Action News Jax
Black Santa Winter Wonderland now open in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The much-awaited Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland is now open. Located inside the Ndani Village, a grand opening of the studio will take place on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and Patricia Gresham, lifelong educators who sought to fulfill...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
The first weekend of December brings festive events galore! Shop for vintage finds, see an outdoor movie, cheer on a Jacksonville sports team, and more. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 12/2-12/4: Vintage Market Days. Need...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold
The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
pontevedrarecorder.com
COA Center in Nocatee announces December schedule
The following programs will be held at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to adults age 18 and up.
This Is Florida's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Action News Jax
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Lash the silverback gorilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the loss of its oldest silverback gorilla. Lash would have turned 46 years old on Christmas Day, the Zoo said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Zoo said the median life expectancy for silverbacks is 33 years old.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale
Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Young starts foundation, tournament after accident
Former Florida Gators basketball player and Jacksonville native Patric Young always knew that he wanted to use his platform as an athlete to make an impact on people’s lives. “I did a lot of things back at UF while I was a student-athlete with hospital visits or mentoring, and...
wjct.org
New medical school; Warren Folks; 'Moving Forward'; best Jax events
Jacksonville has long been the biggest U.S. city without a medical school. Now we’re getting one. Jacksonville University is partnering with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LECOM, to establish a medical school at the north end of the university’s Arlington campus. JU’s new four-year medical school...
Gemma Fish + Oyster Keeps Things Fresh in San Marco
Gemma Fish + Oyster plans to open in February or March 2023. The seafood concept will feature two stories with outdoor seating.
Action News Jax
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
wjct.org
Veterans can get free advice to start small businesses
An event Friday will help veterans and their families start and build small businesses. Seventy spots remain open for Jacksonville’s Vetrepreneur Summit, a collaboration of the city, Florida State College at Jacksonville and the University of North Florida. The one-day summit will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
wjct.org
Respiratory illnesses; Stop Woke Act; Josephine; What’s Good Wednesday
Three respiratory illnesses — COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are circulating around town. Each illness can be difficult to distinguish, since they share many common symptoms. As the holiday season is underway, it's useful to know which virus one may have, since that determines the treatments you should receive and how long you should isolate. Certain hallmarks — either symptoms or how the illness progresses —can help differentiate each virus.
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts foundation work on a new oncology building
The city of Jacksonville has issued a construction permit for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building. The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of Atlanta is the architect. Prosser Inc. is the civil engineer.
First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The...
News4Jax.com
Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local realtors are responding to what a study conducted by a national research team called “alarming signs” that could show a housing crisis is in the future for cities in the Sunshine State. According to a recent study by GoBankingRates, Jacksonville ranked number five...
