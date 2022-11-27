Read full article on original website
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Topples Div. III No. 1 Hostos
BRONX, N.Y., November 29, 2022 – A dominant first half helped the Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team defeated NJCAA Div. III No. 1 Hostos Community College by a score of 69-42 Tuesday evening at The Swamp. The Mustangs improve to 6-4 overall with the win, while the Caimans take their first loss of the season to drop to 5-1.
mymcmedia.org
Quince Orchard Set to Face Flowers in Class 4A Finals
The Quince Orchard Cougars (13-0) and the Flowers Jaguars (13-0) are set to matchup in the 2022 Maryland class 4A championship in Annapolis this Thursday. This is Quince Orchard’s second straight state championship appearance. Last year, the Cougars defeated Wise High School 31-13 in the championship game to capture their second state title since 2018.
mymcmedia.org
Damascus, Oakdale Square Off in Class 3A Championship
The Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (11-1) will play the Oakdale Bears (11-2) in the Maryland class 3A state championship Saturday in Annapolis. This season, Damascus has leaned on its running game led by senior running back Dillon Dunathan. Behind Dunathan, the Swarmin’ Hornets have averaged just over 41 points per game. Their lone loss this season came against Quince Orchard (13-0).
mocoshow.com
The MoCoShow Maryland Football State Finals Preview & Predictions
4A: (2) Quince Orchard vs (1) Flowers– The Cougars beat Broadneck 42-9 in the semifinals. RB Iverson Howard rushed for 210 yards & 2 touchdowns in the victory. WR Tavahri Groves also contributed with 129 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns. Flowers, from PG County, defeated Wise 20-13 in their semifinal game. This will be QO’s 9th appearance in the state finals, having won 4. Flowers will be playing in their 1st state final in school history. These two squads have only played each other once prior, in 2011 they met in the state semifinal resulting in a 23-12 Quince Orchard win. Quince Orchard vs Flowers High School Football Game of the Week (2011) The Head Coaches of QO & Flowers, John Kelley & Dameon Powell respectively, both played their high school ball in MoCo. Kelley at Seneca Valley and Powell at Sherwood. In addition, they played against each other twice in 1996, Seneca winning the regular season meeting and Sherwood getting revenge in the playoffs. Thursday night Quince Orchard vs Flowers for the 4A State Championship at Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Prediction: Quince Orchard by 17.
dhsthebuzz.org
First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title
On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
mocoshow.com
Six To Be Inducted into MoCo Sports Hall of Fame in December
The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) is proud to announce the class of 2022. MCSHF will be holding the 2022 Induction Ceremony on December 4, 2022 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silver Spring Civic Building. This year’s inductees are:. Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Bordley...
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Offs Prize Won in MoCo Among Last Week’s Top Lottery Prizes in Maryland
A Silver Spring couple that claimed a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 were among the biggest winners last week, according to the Maryland Lottery. The couple purchased the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch off from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Additional details about winners across the state below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
mcadvocate.com
Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023
“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Wins $100,000 with Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
A Silver Spring couple became $100,000 richer Nov 21 when they claimed their prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. They plan to put their winning money toward the purchase of a house, according to lottery officials. The couple, whose names were not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased a...
Commercial Observer
Acres Lends $84M For Planned Multifamily Development in Frederick, Md.
The Goldstar Group received an $83.7 million loan for the construction of Residences at East Church, an apartment complex being developed in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Acres Capital Corp. originated the loan. Further loan details were not revealed. “As home to one of the largest clusters of bioscience...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
rockvillenights.com
King Buick GMC closes in Rockville (Photos)
It's the end of an era at King Buick GMC at 16200 Frederick Road in Rockville. The dealership has closed permanently, although some vehicle inventory remains on the property. King Motor Company was born in 1928, but it was in the 1950s that King family scion Conrad V. Aschenbach opened his first dealership in Olde Towne Gaithersburg. His son, Bill Aschenbach, said the family was forced to sell the dealership because it could not find another location in the area. The dealership's property will become an EYA townhome development, and be annexed into the City of Rockville.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah County: Winchester man dies from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
A Winchester man was killed when his vehicle, which was suffering from an apparent mechanical issue, was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker in Shenandoah County, according to Virginia State Police. A...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Makes History
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wfmd.com
Names Of Frederick County Deputies And Suspect Involved In Deadly Shooting Released
Deputies encountered the armed suspect outside, where he was shot and killed. Frederick, Md. (DG) – The Maryland Attorney General Independent Investigative Division has released the name of the man shot and killed by police this week, and the deputies involved in the shooting. On Tuesday morning around 2:10...
