Eight Bills players miss practice due to illness

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Another round of illnesses is sweeping through the Buffalo Bills' locker room, forcing eight players to not be able to practice on Sunday.

Prior to the session held inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center, head coach Sean McDermott announced that defensive backs Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, and Jaquan Johnson, along with linebacker Tyler Matakevich, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, running back Nyheim Hines, and tight end Quintin Morris would all be out due to illness.

The team practiced on Sunday after playing Thanksgiving Day in Detroit, and having to play again this coming Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Several players didn't practice last week due to illness, as well.

In addition to those players being out, so were defensive ends Von Miller (knee) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle), along with left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle).

McDermott did not provide any additional updates on Miller, who injured his knee in Thursday’s win over the Lions.

On the positive side, defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) both returned to practice.

McDermott also announced that offensive lineman Ike Boettger, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list all season, began practicing for the first time. That means the Bills have 21 days to put him back on the 53-man active roster.

