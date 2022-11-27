ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranded family rescued from remote beach on Tomales Bay

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

TOMALES BAY -- A family of four was airlifted Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded on a remote Tomales Bay beach while enjoying an afternoon of kayaking.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's department said it got a call from Marin firefighters asking for deputies to deploy their helicopter to airlift a stranded family.

The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were forced to beach their kayaks after the waters of the Bay became choppy.

A bystander had called 911 reporting they were watching two kayaks being swept out to sea in rough surf.

"Due to Sonoma County's proximity to Tomales Bay, and the dangerous sea conditions that exist in and around the Tomales Bay area, H1 provides mutual aid," Sonoma deputies said of the call for assistance.

After arriving in the area, the helicopter's aircrew began a search for the reported kayakers. They located the kayakers a short time later who were now stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay.

"Due to the remoteness of the location, and rough seas, the kayakers were internally loaded into H1 and flown to safety in the Lawson's Landing area," deputies said.

No injuries were reported.

Vegetation fire burns east of Santa Rosa near Sonoma Highway

SANTA ROSA -- A vegetation fire burned in a mountainous area just east of Santa Rosa Tuesday.Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire was burning Wildwood Mountain Road, about a mile north of State Highway 12/Sonoma Highway.As of noon, the fire was approximately 1.5 acres with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire said. No evacuations have been ordered. Cal Fire urged people driving in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: California Kayakers Rescued by Helicopter After Being Swept Out to Sea

A wild video has gone viral as brave California first responders rescue a group of kayakers, including two children. The rescue comes after the water vessel sailed out into the California sea near Tomales Bay after encountering rough conditions. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stepped in to help with the brave rescue, providing the rescue helicopter to the area officials.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Loss of son to opioids inspires North Bay couple to teach others how to use Narcan

COTATI --  The number of opioid-related deaths in California has almost tripled over the past few years. One North Bay family is trying to help stop the trend by offering community members training on how to use Narcan, which can reverse an overdose.It's part of the mission for Micah's Hugs, a non-profit born from heartache."Insert it in her nostril and I want you to go ahead and push it. That's it. That's done. It's very easy," said Micah Sawyer as he led a training class for about a dozen people in Cotati."There's such a stigma around addiction and Narcan as...
COTATI, CA
InsideHook

Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game

Joe Wagner’s name carries weight in the wine world. His surname equates to Napa royalty thanks to his family bestowing Caymus and its celebrated Cabernet onto the masses. The fifth-generation winemaker’s penchant for producing popular prize-winning Pinot Noir has allowed his moniker to stand out on its own merit, even after he stepped away from the family business and launched his Copper Cane wine portfolio in 2014. His downtown Napa restaurant AVOW and adjacent tasting room Quilt & Co. further deepen his status as a known California wine country commodity.
NAPA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Participate: Light up a life in Petaluma

Save the date for Light Up a Life 2022! The beloved Petaluma community event returns to Walnut Park this year on Friday, Dec, 2, at 6 p.,. The annual event, organized by Sonoma County Health Hospice, takes place at Walnut Park in Downtown Petaluma each December. The event is an opportunity for our community to gather and illuminate one of the largest trees in the park in remembrance and celebration of the lives of those we have loved and lost during the past year.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Southwest Santa Rosa Family Displaced After House Fire

Five family members and their dog are okay after escaping a house fire in southwest Santa Rosa. It first started as a fence fire at about four o’clock Sunday morning, then spread to the first and second floors of the home, then up to the attic. Firefighters had most of the flames out within about 15 minutes. Investigators say the fire started near trash cans and yard waste, and believe the cause was someone improperly disposing of ashes. The family needs to temporarily move out of the home while repairs and damage assessments take place.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dies after Harley Davidson crashes into guardrail

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, CHP officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcylce on Rockpile Road, on the west side of Boat Launch Road. The early investigation by CHP shows […]
GEYSERVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Two Christmas Movies Shot in Petaluma Now Available on HBO Max

A pair of Christmas movies shot in Petaluma are now available to watch at home. “A Christmas Mystery” and “Holiday Harmony” hit the HBO Max streaming service on Thanksgiving. While viewers may recognize the scenery, Petaluma was actually used as a stand-in for Oregon and Oklahoma. Both films were produced by Petaluma’s own Ali Afshar.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

County of Sonoma and Sheriff Sanctioned Over Video of In-Custody Suicide

A federal judge is sanctioning Sonoma County and its Sheriff’s Office following the destruction of video that captured an in-custody suicide. Nino Bosco committed suicide in jail in 2019. A federal judge has ruled jail officials deliberately failed to preserve critical footage of his death. Because of the sanctions, the county’s actions will now be described to a jury during a trial connected with a lawsuit against the county. A court order says members of the Sheriff’s Office allowed the 14 minutes of video footage to be lost. Jury members will be told to presume county officials did so with intent, and because the footage cast the county in a negative light.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
santarosahistory.com

ROAD TO THE MALL: THE BIG BOOK OF RED FLAGS

Had City Council members actually read and understood their own report, they might have discovered their pet project was probably going to ruin downtown Santa Rosa. The document was the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) related to the downtown shopping mall proposed by Los Angeles developer Ernest W. Hahn. State law requires a study be prepared before construction begins on a major project like that and it mostly addresses the sort of issues you might expect – will the project create air pollution, harm water quality, overload power lines, etc. etc. etc. A 321-page draft version written by a San Mateo company was delivered to Santa Rosa a few days before Christmas 1973.
SANTA ROSA, CA
