BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team continued to flex its muscle on Wednesday night. The Owls blew out South Alabama, 84-59, to win their fifth straight game and improve to 6-1 on the season. The 6-1 start matches the best in FAU's history, which came in head coach Dusty May's first season in 2018-19. FAU continued its dominant home court advantage that it has built. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Owls are an impressive 39-9 at home. The Owls are an unblemished 4-0 in Paradise this season.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO