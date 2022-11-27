ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fausports.com

Owls Rout Jaguars to Match Program’s Best Start in History

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team continued to flex its muscle on Wednesday night. The Owls blew out South Alabama, 84-59, to win their fifth straight game and improve to 6-1 on the season. The 6-1 start matches the best in FAU's history, which came in head coach Dusty May's first season in 2018-19. FAU continued its dominant home court advantage that it has built. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Owls are an impressive 39-9 at home. The Owls are an unblemished 4-0 in Paradise this season.
fausports.com

Owls Set to Welcome South Alabama to Town

BOCA RATON, Fla. – On Wednesday evening, the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will square off against South Alabama. The Owls are looking to extend their winning streak to five games and match the program's best start since the 2018-19 season, which was the first under head coach Dusty May.
fausports.com

Swimmers Set For Toyota U.S. Open

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim & dive teams will send six swimmers to the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open, set to take place from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina. These select Owls, who will first compete on Thursday, Dec. 1, will be facing off against swimmers from other schools as well as some of the top athletes from national teams around the world.
