Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Yardbarker
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
Yardbarker
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
Last season, the Boston Celtics finally got past the hurdle of the Eastern Conference Finals and qualified for the NBA Finals in a long time. Although the Celtics were outplayed by the Warriors in the finals, the fanbase was still proud of the team. Most credited head coach Ime Udoka for the success of the team.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly mulling over trading point guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, and not move Russell Westbrook. Reports of the two players, or at least one of them being shipped away, did the rounds ahead of the clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, which eventually saw the Lakers win 128-109.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Make A Surprising Roster Change
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure themselves out and that means they aren’t done tweaking the roster, changing the rotation, and making alterations as the season goes on. Head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t have it easy, even with guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing...
Yardbarker
The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record
No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
The NBA, or any sports league for that matter, can never be as fun as it is without the presence of play-by-play announcers and analysts. They are the ones who make it interesting for the fans with their amazing calls and equally great takes after games. Veteran analyst Stephen A....
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"
NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game. Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.
Yardbarker
Nia Long breaks silence after Ime Udoka scandal, slams Celtics
Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an...
Yardbarker
One 76ers Star Isn’t Showing Up
The Philadelphia 76ers put in a lot of work to signing P.J. Tucker during the summer. The team was adamant about getting the forward and certain players were willing to personally sacrifice a lot to get him. James Harden, for example, took a substantial pay cut just so the team...
Comments / 0