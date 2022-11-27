Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear in Pac-12 championship vs. USC
On Tuesday, Utah revealed what it will be wearing for the Pac-12 championship clash vs. USC in Las Vegas.
kslsports.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’
The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Huskies Waiting to Find Out is the Bowl full of Roses?
SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires...
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
‘I don’t know what ‘backdoored’ means’: Kyle Whittingham defends Pac-12 title game appearance
No. 12 Utes take on No. 4 USC Friday night in Las Vegas with Pac-12 championship on the line. The defending Pac-12 champs aim to knock off the Trojans for the second time this season, but know it won’t be easy.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Despite Two Wins, UCLA Slips Amid Chaos
Houston took over at No. 1 in a week of major shakeups that cost the Bruins some points near the bottom of the top 25.
BYU football’s embattled 7-year defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki leaves program to ‘pursue a new challenge’
BYU football: Ilaisa Tuiaki’s run after seven years as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator has come to an end.
espn960sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
ABC 4
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
The season’s first significant snowstorm wallops the mountains
The Wasatch Front’s first significant snow storm of the winter season caused multiple accidents due to icy and slick conditions and delayed the start of some schools. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said 19 inches fell at Powder Mountain.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
kslnewsradio.com
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man
PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
lehifreepress.com
Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season
Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
Utah State Prison tower finally demolished after several attempts
After multiple attempts and a lengthy delay, the iconic tower at the old Utah State Prison was finally torn down in a somewhat anticlimactic event in front of several dignitaries and media members.
