The Comeback

Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’

The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
espn960sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE

