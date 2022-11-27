UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO