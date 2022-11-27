ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
