During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on The Elite mocking CM Punk during the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago]. Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”

1 DAY AGO