Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
nodq.com
Names that were initially considered for Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction revealed
During an appearance on the Getting Over podcast, WWE women’s tag team champion Dakota Kai commented on names that were initially considered for Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction…. “When she [Bayley first mentioned it to me a couple of years…it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox.] Those were...
nodq.com
Austin Theory comments on the new direction of his WWE television character
During an interview with Ottawa’s City News website, United States champion Austin Theory commented on the new direction of his WWE television character…. “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”
nodq.com
Original creative direction for CM Punk following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV revealed
During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Stokely Hathaway of The Firm commented on how his group was originally supposed to feud with CM Punk following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV…. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out, what...
nodq.com
What is being said about William Regal’s situation with AEW following Dynamite
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
nodq.com
Reason why Chris Jericho did not appear on the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho was not present for the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. As it turns out, Jericho is currently in Australia for a tour with his band Fozzy. Jericho wrote the following earlier this week via Instagram…. “After a 30 hour travel day,...
Bryan & Vinny Show: AEW Dynamite with MJF and Regal, NXT with that panel thing
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with TONS to talk about as we break down AEW Dynamite and NXT! MJF and William Regal! Match three of the best-of-seven! Insane panel segments with Shawn Michaels and the legends! The phantom jumping spin kick heard round the world! And more! Plus, how YOU can ...
nodq.com
What Kenny Omega said to fans after the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air
After the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega cut a promo for the fans and said the following…. “Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling. Now I know what we’re here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it’s sports entertainment. But you know something? Give it a second, I’ve got a good closing line here.
nodq.com
Details on how Bray Wyatt’s White Rabbit teases impacted WWE
During an appearance at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit, Stephanie McMahon discussed the impact of the White Rabbit teases leading up to Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE…. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul Levesque, it’s one of the key strengths that he was one of the biggest performers in the history of our business. He understands what it takes to be a successful superstar, one of the most successful. He understands audience connection and how to create content in a way I don’t think many do. When you think about the changes he’s made, the talent he’s brought back, not only bringing back stars, but how he’s doing it.”
nodq.com
Details regarding William Regal possibly getting out of his AEW contract to make WWE return
As previously noted, there is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW. During the November 30th 2022 edition of Dynamite, MJF turned against Regal in an angle that was seemingly designed to write Regal off television. In an update on rumors regarding Regal possibly...
nodq.com
The Undertaker gives his thoughts on Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline
In an interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Sami Zayn’s ongoing storyline with The Bloodline…. “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”
nodq.com
How Tony Khan feels about Ricky Steamboat possibly having a match in AEW
As previously noted, Ricky Steamboat served as guest timekeeper during the House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite on August 17th 2022. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Steamboat possibly having a match in AEW following his return to the ring over the weekend…
nodq.com
Possible spoilers regarding WWE’s plans for Ronda Rousey heading into Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the November 25th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler injured the arm of Raqeul Rodriguez. Now that Rousey successfully defended her title against Shotzi at the Survivor Series, there is talk about Rousey’s next PLE opponent. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reported that the site was told Rodriguez will challenge Rousey for the title at the Royal Rumble PLE. Aramboles also noted that “as for post-Royal Rumble plans, we haven’t heard anything yet for Rodriguez but we were told that Rousey is scheduled to go into Wrestlemania as the champion, which would suggest that she will retain the belt at the Rumble.”
nodq.com
Ric Flair says if he wrestled again he would “be a lot better” than during his “Last Match”
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on Ricky Steamboat coming out of retirement…. “When I spoke to him, we were trying to get him to work with us. He indicated to me back then that he didn’t think, health-wise, he was ready to do it. It’s what makes him feel good. Like I say about myself, I could wrestle again right now too, and I’d be a lot better than I was in the Last Match because when you’re gone away that long you forget about little things that’ll make a difference and you spend too much time getting in shape for it that you don’t think about little things like dehydrating. I was so into the training part that I forgot about little things. I think he should do what he wants to do. He’s Ricky Steamboat, there’s only going to be one Ricky Steamboat, whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect his legacy. He’s the best babyface in the history of the business.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer felt that Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline “diluted” the group
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline and here was Flair’s response…. “Well at first, I was very open about it that I didn’t even like him being with The Bloodline. I thought he diluted it. But I know in sitting and talking with Booker T, everybody looks at it differently. I was with Booker T in New York at an autograph session and Booker thinks the sun rises and falls on the guy. Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it’s worked. Maybe that’s me being old school. But when you got a serious character like The Usos, who I don’t even think I have to argue are the best tag team right now in business as heels. Roman is over like nobody else. I didn’t like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer thought that The Elite mocking CM Punk was “just distasteful”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on The Elite mocking CM Punk during the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago]. Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”
nodq.com
Participants revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline
During the November 29th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels hosted a panel with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to discuss potential participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline. The participants selected are as follows…. Men’s match: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh...
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 2nd 2022 edition
After the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. There was a huge brawl after....
nodq.com
From an Ant to a Beverage: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy
Just the mention of the name Orange Cassidy can send many a “wrestling fan” into a fit of rage. From the old timers still living in the 80’s and 90’s to the young fans that still think WWE is where it’s at. It seems like this guy is detested by the majority of people that like pro wrestling/sports entertainment “the way it was.” However its not like comedy hasn’t been used in wrestling before, Honky Tonk Man, Adrian Street, Toru Yano, Santino Marella and Doink the Clown all spring to mind for playing the fool in their matches, so why now in 2022 is it all of a sudden bad that AEW is pushing a wrestler like Cassidy? Considering OC ( and I ain’t talking about the “Original Club”) has proven that he is one of the best athletes in wrestling, the level of hatred for this guy is completely unjustified.
nodq.com
AEW star gives praise to how CM Punk acted behind the scenes
While speaking to Fightful.com, FTR’s Dax Harwood talked about how CM Punk acted behind the scenes in AEW…. “CM Punk, god dang. The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and sometimes the detractors… and not just in AEW, around the wrestling world, and sometimes the detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion. When he first came into the company, I remember talking to Cash [Wheeler] and I said, ‘If this motherf*cker comes in, and if he says something to me about how I dress, talking about dress code or whatever, we’re gonna have a problem.’ And he came in and he was the complete opposite. He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions. He loves wrestling. He, again, just like me, unabashedly is a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha, I talk to him everyday, and whatever he decides to do in his life I hope it brings him happiness and joy because he deserves it.” (quote courtesy of WrestlePurists.com)
Comments / 0