Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season
NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
Opinion: Breaking Ground in Harlem
What used to be a swimming pool and hockey rink by the Harlem Meer, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. The chatter in the local media reached a bit of a crescendo back in November 2019 when The Central Park Conservancy announced that it was going to commence a $150 million renovation of the north end of Central Park. What else was set to hit some very high notes around that time as well? Oh, right. That virus thing percolating in Wuhan, China.
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
amny.com
NYC Parks unveils new multi-million dollar Lower East Side waterfront space
The New York City Parks Department (NYC Parks) cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new $26 million waterfront area on the city’s Lower East Side. The new area, a recreation deck at Pier 42, is an ESCR mitigation project and features a 2.3-acre deck space with a turf soccer field, tennis courts, half-basketball courts and other amenities.
evgrieve.com
Lower East Side mainstay El Sombrero has closed
El Sombrero, aka the Hat, which has anchored the corner of Ludlow and Stanton Street for decades, will not be reopening. Paper has covered the front windows here, leading to speculation about the Mexican restaurant's future. Owners Junior and Judy Almonte, seen here on Monday, confirmed the closure to EVG...
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
2 sets of NYC triplets born days apart celebrate 1st birthday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two moms who delivered triplets just days apart at the same New York City hospital came together to celebrate the first birthday of their “miracle triplets.” Luz Cruz and Yazmin Hoyos met during their high-risk pregnancies a little over a year ago. Both were in the same maternity ward at Jamaica […]
Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction
NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
paramuspost.com
bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous Brothers
$39-$99 R&B star Brian McKnight has released 19 albums to date over the past twenty-five years, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. With 16 Grammy Award nominations and numerous chart-topping songs, McKnight has established himself as a musical legacy. In 1992 McKnight released his self-titled and first album, which landed on the Billboard 200 chart. His video for "Anytime" was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. McKnight has been the recipient of Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of The Year. His most notable album, Back At One, sold over 3 Million copies.
How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York
Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
Silver Lake Dream Hospitality CEO marks birthday at party with star power: Rappers 50 Cent; Busta Rhymes, A Boogie and others take the floor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sunday night’s always been a great time to party in New York City. Ask Dream Hospitality CEO George Karavias, a Silver Lake resident who owns Harbor Night Club and Sei Less in Manhattan — and whose birthday bash saw 50 Cent give a dynamite performance at the popular Harbor hot spot.
MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Jamaica, Queens, a major transit hub with three distinct neighborhoods
The Queens community of Jamaica, which gave us Donald Trump, Mario Cuomo, the rapper 50 Cent, and uber-chef Rocco DiSpirito, is a transportation and governmental center with a vibrant atmosphere. The neighborhood, is home to JFK International Airport and a cluster of courthouses serving the borough. In this week’s Buy...
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
NBC New York
Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Coming to NYC Area — Then Temps Drop for Tree Lighting
Looking for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday? It's probably from your couch. Mother Nature won't be cooperating much in terms of weather as NYC looks to kick off the holiday season, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusty winds in the lead-up to the big reveal — and then temperatures will get chilly, fast.
16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
hobokengirl.com
A Look Inside Hoboken’s St. Mary Advocates Thrift Shop
Hoboken and Jersey City have no shortage of great vintage, consignment, and thrift stores. From retro rompers to tacky Christmas swears, a savvy shopper can pick out great finds at even better prices throughout the area. Among these Hudson County shops is the St. Mary Advocates thrift store located on the corner of Garden + 6th St. in Hoboken. Aside from their playful and ever-changing window display, what makes the St. Mary’s thrift store unique is that they’re on a mission to raise funds for health care and health education through sales from the store. Here’s what you need to know about the St. Mary Advocates + how to donate.
