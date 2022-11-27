Georgia F. Henderson, 93, of New Albany, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022,. at Floyd Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Born April 28, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Essie (Horner) Speer. She married Joseph Henderson and he preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. John’s Presbyterian Church in New Albany.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO