Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
wbiw.com
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
wamwamfm.com
A Magical Christmas This Saturday on Main St. in Washington
A magical Christmas celebration is planned for all day Saturday on Main Street in downtown Washington. Amber Warden, the community coordinator, runs down all the activities that are planned for the day…. Once again, the activities start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will last throughout the day on Main...
vincennespbs.org
Longtime Daviess Co. Dispatcher Retires
A familiar voice on your police scanner has retired. The Washington Police Department’s John Cavanaugh started his career in January of 1991 and shortly after took on the responsibilities of IDACS coordinator. His voice could mostly be heard on the radio during the overnight hours. On Wednesday the Washington...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Georgia F. Henderson
Georgia F. Henderson, 93, of New Albany, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022,. at Floyd Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Born April 28, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Essie (Horner) Speer. She married Joseph Henderson and he preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. John’s Presbyterian Church in New Albany.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
salemleader.com
WCCF donors award fall grants
Jordan Taylor with the City of Salem Police Department accepts a check from Judy Johnson, executive director of the Washington County Community Foundation, who handed out more than $50,000 in grants from the fall grant cycle. Other recipients included:. • Washington County Ambulance Service. • Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana. •...
salemleader.com
Old-fashioned holiday event in Orange County
The Orange County Historical Society will once again play host to an old-fashioned holiday event at the historic Lindley House in Paoli this coming Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. The nearly 170-year-old farmhouse will be decorated downstairs in part to reflect a simple 1860s Christmas past and...
salemleader.com
Carol Sue Smith
Carol Sue Smith, age 80, of Borden passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at her residence. Born September 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Rudolph. Carol was a homemaker and worked in the cafeteria at Borden Community Schools; she was a member of the Borden Community Church.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Paul Eugene “Gene” Porter
Paul Eugene “Gene” Porter, 94, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born on March 20, 1928, he was the son of Paul Henry and Leona (Skeen) Porter. He married Evelyn Marie (Chestnut) Porter on June 19, 1948, and she preceded him in death.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
salemleader.com
Mini barn sale
Southern Hills Mini Barns & Sheds announces their biggest sale of the year, 10 to 15% off. They have a selection of portable storage buildings, lofted barns, garden sheds, carports with storage, swing sets and more. They offer fast delivery. Check out the sales lot in Salem, across the lot...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 11-21-2022 to 11-27-2022
Animal Complaint, N. Main St. Problem with Patient, N. Shelby St. Suspicious Subjects, Cherry St. Accident (Property Damage), Jackson St. Possible Violation of EPO, W. Mulberry St. Unattended Child X2, N. Water St. Accident (Deer), Jackson St. Accident (Left Scene), Hackberry St. Intoxicated Male, Main St. Traffic Stop, Main St.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
kentuckytoday.com
Minton bridge will be closed on weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
salemleader.com
Rockin’ Ricky’s donation to food bank
This year’s Rockin’ Ricky’s run/walk was held on Thursday morning prior to Thanksgiving dinner. In keeping with the theme of thanksgiving, a multitude of walkers and runners met at the Washington County Fairgrounds for what has become an annual tradition. The Rick Richardson family started the walk...
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
