The San Jose Sharks knew they were acquiring a player who will go down as an all-time great when they traded for Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators half a decade ago. However, he never played at the level expected of him for the Sharks, despite performing very well for the most part. Injuries kept him back from being a superstar. Now, they are finally seeing the Karlsson they traded for, arguably the best defenseman in the NHL and undoubtedly the best offensive defenseman in the league.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO