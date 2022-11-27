19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Nineteen people were injured, including a firefighter, in a blaze Saturday night in a Downtown Brooklyn apartment building. The fire at the Farragut Houses at 111 Bridge St. began shortly after 11p.m. in a third-floor compactor chute, Sixty firefighters responded to the fire, which was brought under control just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The injured were taken to area hospitals. ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall
