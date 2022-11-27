Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a man involved in an incident where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Forrest County Tuesday night. 59-year-old William Thurman, of Petal, had his initial appearance in Forrest County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, where his bond has been set at $50,000 for aggravated driving under the influence (DUI).
WTOK-TV
Intermittent closures planned Sunday on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County Sunday, Dec. 4, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Both directions of I-20 between Highway 35 (Exit 88) and Highway 481 (Exit 80) will be affected. Crews will...
WDAM-TV
Tuesday storm scrapes up Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One family is feeling very fortunate after Tuesday night’s storms. The home of Kerry Lovett, his wife and two children, was destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado. Wednesday, Lovett and his son, Jay, both said they felt very lucky to have survived the storm.
WDAM-TV
Laurel police execute 4 drug busts in November
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The cases are as follows:
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Meridian man for DUI, 102 ecstasy pills
A Meridian man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, driving under the influence and other charges after a traffic stop over the weekend, the authorities said. The man, Carl Jordan, 43, of 2418 Third Avenue, Meridian, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving under a suspended license and no insurance.
kicks96news.com
Drug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests
CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $2,500, $600, $800, $800. TYLER MARSHELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRIANNA MARTIN, 20, of...
Families run for cover as EF-1 tornado tears through Fruitdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Trees we’re snapped and some were uprooted. A tornado ripped through the heart of Fruitdale tearing apart homes in its path Wednesday morning. “It started sounding like a train coming. All we had time to do was just get in the bathtub and pray. We just in the tub and […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. has switched from regular tornado sirens to Hyper-Reach program
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last night, Jones County was under a tornado warning, but no sirens were heard. This left citizens confused and asking the First Alert Weather Team lots of questions about the sirens “not working.”. As it turns out, the sirens haven’t been turned on for...
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WDAM-TV
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads. As of...
Washington County sees significant damage after severe weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team tracked severe storms Wednesday morning, storms that caused significant damage in Washington County, Ala. According to the Washington County Sheriff, there was an estimated 10 to 12 mile path of damage that tore through the county. One of the first reports of […]
WDAM-TV
Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
NWS Mobile confirms EF-3 tornado in Greene and Washington counties
The National Weather Service in Mobile did survey damage in Greene and Washington counties and found that a tornado was on the ground in those counties for 19.2 miles early Wednesday morning. At it's peak the tornado was given an EF-3 rating, but it was not at EF-3 intensity the entire time it was on the ground.
Neshoba Democrat
Trio arrested on meth charges
Three people have been arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop Friday on Highway 21 north after two them were found to have active warrants, the authorities said. One of the passengers, Tommy Cotton, 31, 207 Tiak Chitto Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputy charged in simple assault matter
A Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputy is out on bond after being arrested and charged in relation to an alleged “domestic violence event,” the authorities said. Deputy Gordon Kenneth Adkins, 39, 14450 Highway 21 south, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Sheriff Eric Clark said Justice Court...
Daily Mississippian
Cannabis careers: Mississippi’s first marijuana cultivator promises jobs for Meridian
As Mississippi’s first company to receive licensing for medical cannabis cultivation and processing in the state, Southern Crop and its relationship with its hometown of Meridian will be something to watch. The company’s chief marketing officer, Yesenia Garcia, said the initial reception from the city has been very positive....
Schools dismissing early for potential severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Some school districts in the northern portions of the Gulf Coast are dismissing early Tuesday, Nov. 29 with the potential for severe weather in the afternoon. Greene County High School in Leakesville, Miss. will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. and all other schools shortly thereafter. “The safety and well being of […]
WDAM-TV
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
Severe weather school delays and cancellations
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — As severe weather moves out of the Gulf Coast following overnight severe weather, we’re keeping track of school delays and cancellations across the Gulf Coast. We will continue to keep this story updates as school districts make announcements. Washington County Schools Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell announced that all schools in […]
Comments / 0