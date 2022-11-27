Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.26% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,856.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 409, 99.99% below its average volume of 5901726800.82. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,025.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3799, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285181.24. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 4.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.77% up from its 52-week low and 8.061% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
via.news
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
via.news
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
via.news
BlackRock Science And Technology Trust Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:12 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.25% to $15,780.02, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Heritage Global And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Global (HGBL), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Fluor Corporation (FLR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0